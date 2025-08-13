Fuelling Next Growth Sprint, SATYA MicroCapital Raises Rs. 300 Crore Capital via Rights Issue

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 13: SATYA MicroCapital Limited; an RBI registered NBFC-MFI has announced raising up to Rs. 300 Crore through rights issue of shares with pre-emptive rights for existing shareholders.

The decision regarding the rights issue carries significant implications for SATYA's capital structure and future growth prospects. The proceeds from the rights issue are primarily deployed towards expanding SATYA's loan portfolio, enhancing technology infrastructure, and strengthening operational capabilities to drive inclusive growth. Additionally, this capital infusion is also aimed at further strengthening the company's capital adequacy, enhancing lending capacity, and deepening geographic outreach to marginalized communities across rural and semi-urban India.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Vivek Tiwari, MD & CEO of SATYA MicroCapital, said, "SATYA has always been committed to empowering micro-entrepreneurs, especially women, by providing them with access to affordable credit. This rights issue marks another significant step towards achieving our mission of fostering financial inclusion at scale. The fresh capital will enable us to meet the growing credit demand while maintaining our focus on sustainable and responsible lending. I am thankful to all our existing shareholders who have exhibited unbounded confidence in SATYA by being a part of our progressive growth story at this attractive valuation. The microfinance sector continues to show tremendous potential, and SATYA is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities".

He further added, "India's microfinance industry has demonstrated resilient growth, driven by increasing financial inclusion initiatives, supportive regulatory frameworks, and growing digital adoption in rural markets. SATYA's strategic positioning and experienced management team is all set to capture this growth potential."

Since inception in 2017, SATYA has impacted over 1.6 million clients across 74,000+ villages in 26 states via robust network of 830+ branches nationwide, with a strong emphasis on creating socio-economic value in underserved segments. The rights issue reflects SATYA's long-term vision to scale operations, maintain robust asset quality, and deliver value to all stakeholders.

SATYA MicroCapital Limited is a NBFC-MFI registered with the Reserve Bank of India, which provides collateral-free credit to micro and small entrepreneurs, with a strong focus on women-led enterprises. With a strong focus on driving financial inclusion and economic empowerment in rural India through innovative and socially responsible lending practices, SATYA envisions to be a catalyst for the socio-economic upliftment & economic empowerment of 10 million households by the year 2030. Driven by a deep commitment to ESG principles and measurable social impact, SATYA is shaping a future where economic empowerment begins at the grassroots building resilience, enabling sustainable income generation, and paving the way for long-term prosperity for those who are traditionally excluded from mainstream financial services.

