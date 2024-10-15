Fund It Up: A Premier Platform for Emerging Startups and Investors

VMPL New Delhi [India], October 15: Fund It Up, one of India's most anticipated startup summits, is scheduled for October 18 at the esteemed Taj Lands End. The event is centered around three key pillars: networking, funding, and marketing. Its goal is to create a forum where high-net-worth individuals, angel investors, MSMEs, and startups can come together. The summit offers a rare chance to link forward-thinking companies with financiers ready to support the next wave of revolutionary concepts. Co-founder Aayush Desai, a well-known angel investor and investment banker, has the idea for Fund It Up. Desai, who has a thorough understanding of the Indian startup scene, realized that few prospective firms had access to the networks they require to succeed. In actuality, more than 95% of competent entrepreneurs in India struggle to find mentorship and finance. The summit was created to close this gap by providing these high-potential endeavors with a stage on which to present their concepts, expand their companies, and reach new heights.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the event, Aayush Desai remarked, "Fund It Up was born out of a pressing need to level the playing field for startups that are brimming with potential but lack the necessary connections. We're creating a space where these ventures can meet the right people, secure funding, and transform their ideas into thriving businesses."

The Idea Marketplace, which will showcase innovative startups and MSMEs, is one of the event's main attractions. Visitors will get a close-up look at some of the most cuttiedge solutions being created right now at this expo. Selected businesses will get the opportunity to present their ideas to more than 15 investors at once during the Startup Spotlight. Giving entrepreneurs a direct route to possible funders, this dynamic pitch room is sure to be one of the summit's most intriguing features. Panel talks with some of the finest business brains will also be held at the Expert Enclave, providing insights on crucial subjects including marketing and fundraising tactics.

The summit will feature interactive panel discussions with national experts throughout the day. Attendees may anticipate discussions on important topics like capital markets and funding techniques, a comparison of current and upcoming developments in the IT sector, and an examination of how the next generation views innovation and entrepreneurship. Along with providing helpful guidance on overcoming regulatory obstacles and utilizing the craft of storytelling to create an engaging brand narrative, the event will also address how to effectively manage the transition from idea to implementation. Additionally, participants will have the chance to examine how government programs affect companies and participate in an interesting debate called "Dropout Founders: To College or Not to College?" that will explore whether formal education is required for entrepreneurial success.

The stage will be graced by several industry leaders, bringing their diverse expertise to the summit. Notable speakers include Siddharth Sedani, National Head EVP at Anand Rathi, Harsh Bhuta from Bhuta Shah & Co., and Rishabh Sawansukha, Ex CFO Blinkit. These

professionals, along with others such as Rohit Shroff, CEO and Co-founder of Holidify, and Sonia Sahni, MD at Miraana Partners, will share their insights and experiences, giving attendees valuable takeaways to help them navigate their own entrepreneurial journeys.

Some of the top venture capitalists and angel investors in the sector are supporting these exciting startups. In search of the next great idea to invest in, venture capital firms like Merrill Lynch, HDFC Investments, Ah Ventures, and Kira Ventures will be there, along with investors from groups like Mumbai Angels, Rajasthan Angels, and Chennai Angels. This offers entrepreneurs the possibility to obtain capital as well as the ability to receive mentoring and advice from seasoned investors.

Fund It Up serves as a launching pad for entrepreneurs with development potential and is more than just a networking event. The summit seeks to establish an ecosystem where creative ideas may thrive by uniting professionals, investors, and businesses under one roof. This summit aims to provide a platform that could influence tomorrow's success stories, whether you're an investor looking for the next big thing, an entrepreneur seeking capital, or a business professional keen to interact with the industry's future.

