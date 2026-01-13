Future of Fashion and Creative Disciplines Take Center Stage at Wisdom: The Design Era

PNN

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 12: Wisdom: The Design Era - Fashion Week, hosted by Wisdom College for Creativity & Design, concluded successfully at Golden Dreams, sector 51, Noida, celebrating student creativity, innovation, and future-ready education across multiple design and technology disciplines.

The fashion week showcased original student designer collections inspired by Kolkata, Chennai, Ghaziabad, and Lucknow, highlighting strong narratives, craftsmanship, and contemporary design thinking. The event was inaugurated by Chief Guest Shri Rakesh Mishra, Chairman, M.R. Group of Companies & President, Ghaziabad Cricket Association.

The runway experience was curated under the expert direction of Show Directors Sham Khan and Khizar Hussain, who brought professional finesse, industry insight, and mentorship to the student-led platform.

The showcase was further elevated by special designer presentations from Kingshuk Bhaduri, Prince Lahot, Sangeeta Kumari, Ashfaque Ahmad, and Gagan Kumar, offering students valuable exposure to real-world fashion and creative industry standards.

Beyond fashion, Wisdom: The Design Era also highlighted student excellence in Interior Design, Graphic Design, and Data Science & Artificial Intelligence, reinforcing the institution's commitment to multidisciplinary, future-focused education where creativity meets technology.

The event was seamlessly executed by the Management Team led by Mrs Puja Agarwal, under the overall guidance of Organiser Dr Alam Sageer, ensuring smooth coordination and high-quality experience for participants and guests.

Vision Byte - Wisdom: The Design Era

"Fashion is not just worn, it is understood. Wisdom: The Design Era empowers students to express ideas, culture, and identity--while bridging education with the professional fashion, design, and technology industries."

The event stood out as a vibrant platform nurturing the next generation of designers, innovators, and creative leaders.

