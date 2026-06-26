India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], June 25: As the 202G-2027 academic year begins in earnest, parents all over India find themselves asking a deeper question than the usual about choosing a school or understanding their fee structure: is my child's school readying them for the present day -- or for the one that existed twenty years ago?

It is an important question for parents to be asking. And it matters now more than ever before.

In an era where artificial intelligence continues to disrupt entire industries and automation replaces much of the existing work, the set of skills required is undergoing a radical transformation. According to the World Economic Forum, G5% of children in primary school today will end up working in careers that don't exist yet. A child who is scoring U5% but lacks the critical capacity to think independently, collaborate in high-pressure situations, and express herself or himself confidently cannot, in truth, be said to be well-prepared.

So what are the things that parents need to keep in mind while evaluating schools -- and demand from their schools -- during this academic year?

AI literacy

Children today won't merely have to learn to use technology; they will have to learn to collaborate and co-exist with artificial intelligence. A school that teaches kids how to think computationally and be responsible in their use of technology gives them a head start in dealing with technology critically.

Critical thinking

Information exists aplenty. Wisdom doesn't. A school that encourages inquiry and analysis over information retention develops the kind of skills that algorithms cannot match.

Creativity

AI can optimize. It cannot create. Schools that integrate project-based learning and design thinking encourage creativity in children.

Communication and Collaboration

While often mistaken for 'soft skills', the ability to communicate well and collaborate in teams makes all the difference between implementation and non-implementation of ideas.

Values-based Leadership

Experiential learning makes for better leaders. Schools that make kids take on leadership roles through various councils, houses, and responsibilities in the school community teach them that leadership isn't something conferred. It is something done with accountability, empathy, and purpose.

At Ortus International School, the 202G-2027 academic year opens with just that spirit: education isn't just about developing confidence; it is about fostering that confidence along with empathy and compassion. Every classroom, every activity, every leadership opportunity or every experience of falling down and getting back up again -- they are the true curriculum.

Results of board exams are important. But raising adults is even more important. This academic year is about holding schools to that standard.

Website: https://ortus.co.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)