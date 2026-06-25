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GTA 6 pre-orders go live in India: Price, editions, release date, more

Rockstar Games has opened GTA 6 pre-orders for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in India. Here's everything to know about pricing, editions, launch timeline, eligible platforms, and bonus content

Grand Theft Auto VI cover art

Grand Theft Auto VI cover art (Image: Rockstar Games)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2026 | 11:57 AM IST

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Rockstar Games has announced the pricing for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), with the game now available for pre-order in India. Scheduled for release on November 19, GTA 6 can be pre-ordered for PlayStation 5 as well as Xbox Series X and Series S consoles. 
The game will be available in two editions: Standard and Ultimate. While the Standard edition includes the base game, the Ultimate edition comes with additional in-game content such as exclusive vehicles, weapons, outfits, and other bonus items. 
Players who pre-order the digital version will be able to pre-load the game from November 12, allowing them to start playing as soon as it launches on November 19. Rockstar Games has also confirmed that the physical edition will contain only a download code inside the box. Physical copies will also be available from November 12 to support pre-loading.
 

GTA 6: Pre-order and availability details

  • Release date: November 19, 2026
  • Pre-orders begin: June 25, 2026
  • Pre-loading starts: November 12, 2026
  • Physical version availability (download code only): November 12, 2026
  • Availability: PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Rockstar Games Store, and select retailers.

GTA 6: Pricing details

Standard edition

  • Price: Rs 5,999
The Standard edition includes the base game and the Vintage Vice City Pack for customers who pre-order before launch. The pack includes a classic Vapid Stanier, a personal garage, exclusive outfits and hairstyles for protagonists Jason and Lucia, along with a Tommy Vercetti-inspired weapon skin.

Ultimate edition

  • Price: Rs 7,499
In addition to the base game, the Ultimate edition includes exclusive vehicles, weapons, outfits, tattoos, hairstyles, missions, businesses, customisation options, and additional side activities across Jason and Lucia’s story. 

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Rockstar has also reserved several pieces of content for the Ultimate edition, including classic vehicles, exclusive vehicle modification shops, special weapons, and additional character customisation options. 

GTA 6: Game details

 
GTA 6 will be the eighth mainline title in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, following Grand Theft Auto V, which launched in 2013. It will also be the sixteenth game overall in the series.
 
According to Rockstar Games, GTA 6 is a single-player experience set in the fictional state of Leonida, inspired by Florida. The story follows Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, a criminal couple navigating the state’s sprawling open world, which includes the Miami-inspired Vice City.

GTA 6: Delays and launch timeline

After years of speculation, Rockstar Games confirmed in February 2022 that GTA 6 was officially in development. 
Later that year, in September, footage from an unfinished build of the game was reportedly leaked online, offering an early look at gameplay. 
Rockstar did not officially reveal the game until November 2023, when company president Sam Houser announced that the first trailer would be released in early December to mark Rockstar Games’ 25th anniversary. 
On December 4, 2023, a low-quality version of the trailer was reportedly leaked on X (formerly Twitter). In response, Rockstar released the official trailer on YouTube, revealing the game’s title, protagonists, setting, and an initial 2025 launch window. 
The trailer went on to become the most-viewed non-music video on YouTube within its first 24 hours, crossing 90 million views. 
A second trailer was released on May 6, 2025, revealing the protagonists’ full names. It followed Rockstar’s announcement that the game had been delayed from its original 2025 launch window to May 26, 2026. 
  Later in 2025, Rockstar announced a second delay, pushing the release to November 19, 2026. The company said the additional development time was needed to further polish the game and improve character optimisation. 
Rockstar revealed the official cover art on June 18, 2026, and confirmed that pre-orders would begin on June 25. 
With pre-orders now live and the launch timeline in place, there are currently no indications that the game will face another delay.

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First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 11:56 AM IST

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