FYERS Launches FIA: India's First AI-Powered Screener Creator for Traders

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 7: FYERS, a tech-driven stockbroking platform, has announced the launch of FIA (FYERS Intelligent Assistant)--an AI-powered screener creator that enables traders to generate real-time stock screeners using Price, Volume, and Open Interest (OI) data through simple, natural language input.

Within just one week of launch, FIA users created over 1 lakh screeners, with the product achieving an 85% retention rate during its beta phase--underscoring its utility and strong early adoption among India's trading community.

FIA lets traders bypass traditional filters and interact with market data through simple English queries like:

"Identify midcap stocks that are within 5% of their 52-week high, have higher-than-average volume today (compared to the 20-day average), and have shown strong volume activity over the past week."

FIA delivers instant results from live market data, making it easier for traders to discover opportunities without the complexity of conventional tools.

"The markets move fast, and so should insights. With FIA, we're bringing AI into trading in a way that's actually useful--built around how traders think and work," said Tejas Khoday, Co-founder and CEO of FYERS. "It's not about replacing human decisions but enhancing them by making data instantly accessible. Our aim is to reduce friction, so traders can focus on trade ideas, discovery and execution instead of wasting time by navigating complex tools."

Key Highlights:

* AI-Powered Screener Creation: Generate custom screeners using natural language

* Built for Price, Volume & OI: Focused on momentum and derivatives-driven trading

* Real-Time Market Data: Immediate insights with live updates

* Strong Early Traction: 1 lakh+ screeners created within one week; 85% retention

FIA is currently available in beta on the FYERS web platform, with mobile integration in development.

About FYERS:

Founded in 2015, FYERS is a Bengaluru-based stockbroking platform serving over 8.5 lakh traders and investors across India across retail, NRIs and institutional investors. Known for its trader-first tools and intuitive platform, FYERS also offers Portfolio Management Services (PMS) for HNIs and UHNIs focused on long-term wealth creation.

To learn more, visit https://fyers.in

