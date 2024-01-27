G Square Makes History Again, Launches 3 Projects in Chennai, Pollachi and Ambur

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 27: G Square, South India's largest plot promoter today announced the launch of its three new projects - G Square Atlantis in Chennai, G Square Flora in Pollachi and G Square Westfield in Ambur at the same time.

The new projects - G Atlantis at Ambattur will feature 121 residential villa plots with more than 20 world-class amenities in a secured community spread across 5.28 acres while G Square Flora at Pollachi will feature 364 residential villa plots with more than 40 world-class amenities spread across 15.75 acres and G Square Westfield at Ambur will feature 159 residential villa plots and 2 commercial plots with 25 world-class amenities spread across a 7.59-acre land.

G Square Atlantis in Ambattur is strategically placed such that customers can experience some of the locality's major highlights such as proximity to IT parks such as Kosmo One IT park and Ambit IT park, proximity to industries such as Britannia, TI Cycles, Dunlop and TVS, upcoming data centers like Web Werks, Digital Connexion and Reliance Industries and an upcoming 50-100 acre textile city. G Square Flora in Pollachi will have proximity to the upcoming Dindigul-Pollachi four-lane road (NH - 209) while G Square Westfield in Ambur will have the upcoming elevated corridor on the Chennai to Bengaluru Highway(NH 44), soon to be operational Vellore airport and a 250 acre proposed mega footwear manufacturing park within its vicinage.

Speaking on the occasion, Bala Ramajeyam, Managing Director, G Square Realtors Private Limited said, " Launching three major projects in three different cities- G Square Atlantis in Ambattur, G Square Flora in Pollachi and G Square Westfield in Ambur is nothing short of a marvel as the brand has extensively worked to ensure that people from these locations get to experience high-quality residential living in a secured community with world-class amenities. We have strategically placed all our projects within the prime hotspots of the city which have numerous major infrastructural and social developments coming its way. While this business move emphasizes our stand as South India's largest plot promoter and Tamil Nadu's No. 1 real estate developer, it also establishes us as a brand that uniformly offers its customers across all locations the finest residential living spaces with world-class amenities in a secured community. At this moment, I would like to appreciate the efforts of our employees who worked really hard to achieve such outstanding feet and commend the trust our customers for placed in us over the years."

G Square Atlantis will consist of residential plots with early bird prices starting from Rs 7500 per sq. ft., while G Square Flora will consist of residential plots with early bird prices starting from Rs 13.9 Lakh per cent, and G Square Westfield will consist of residential plots with early bird prices starting from Rs 1799 per sq. ft and commercial plots with early bird prices starting from Rs 5000 per sq. ft.

G SQUARE WESTFIELD - RERA approval no: TN / 37 / Layout / 4719 / 2023

G SQUARE ATLANTIS - RERA approval no: TN / 29 / Layout / 221 / 2024

G SQUARE FLORA - RERA approval no: TN/11/Layout/4763/2023

For more details visit www.gsquarehousing.com.

G Square is South India's No.1 Real Estate Developer that brings to you a lifestyle-defining curation of upscale selections to choose from. Our proactive and keen sense of identifying opportunities has helped build many dream houses and iconic businesses within G Square's secured communities. Over 10000+ happy customers have trusted the transparent and hassle-free ownership of land in South India's most potential addresses with G Square's easy housing transactions.

Spread across Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Trichy, Hosur, Mysuru, Ballari, Dindigul, Ambur, Theni, Tirupattur and Udumalpet over the past 10 years, we have delivered the most lucrative investment lands with world-class amenities in G Square's secured communities. With "2 Years of Free Maintenance" and all essentials covered, we aim to empower families and businesses to build the next chapter of their life on land they own.

