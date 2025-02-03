G Square Unveils G Square Regal Park in Vandalur: Redefining Urban Living with Unmatched Connectivity

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 3: G Square, India's largest real estate developer, is launching its latest project, G Square Regal Park, in Vandalur. Just a 5 minutes drive from Tambaram, bang on the GST Road, Vandalur enjoys excellent connectivity to all parts of the City. Oragadam, the automobile hub, is 10 minutes away; Gateway IT Park SEZ is just 2 minutes away while the OMR is easily reached via Perungalathur and Pallavaram. It is literally the most ideal central location for a family whose members have to reach different parts of the city, say, the father working in Oragadam, the mother in the Secretariat, the daughter in the OMR IT Park or the son studying in SRM! Their combined commute time from Vandalur will unquestionably be the least compared to any other area.

GST Road is rightly known as the Southern Chennai's lifeline. One of the main reasons for this is the unmatched multi-modal connectivity it offers. Much unlike the OMR or ECR - GST Road has almost everything a citizen could ask for - local train service, Metro Bus Service, all Southern buses, all Southbound trains, and now Metro, aside from the International Airport. No wonder that GST has seen and is continuing to see unabated development even beyond 60 kms from Chennai's periphery. Presence of a diverse bouquet of educational and other institutions on this road is a testimony to this fact.

Areas along GST Road, such as Guduvanchery and Urapakkam, are already experiencing extensive growth due to their proximity to prominent IT firms such as Accenture, Zoho, Capgemini, and Infosys. Similarly, localities like Potheri, and Kattankulathur, which host noteworthy educational institutions and healthcare facilities such as the SRM Group of Institutions, VIT Chennai, Tagore Engineering College, B. S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology, Narayana E Techno School, Velammal New Gen Kids, Sacred Heart School, SRM Hospital, Rela Hospital, Chettinad Hospital, Hindu Mission, Guduvanchery Medic Centre Pvt Ltd (Deepam Hospitals), and OneHealth Hospital, are witnessing a constant rise in real estate appreciation. Adding to its significance, the Tamil Nadu government has revived its eight-lane expansion project, allocating Rs12.8 crore to complete pending work on the Perungalathur flyover. This project aims to improve traffic flow and safety on one of the city's busiest highways.

4550 is greater than 6000! Yes, you read it right. 4550 is greater than 6000! Stumped? Please read on to find out the how and why!!

One of G Square's standout attributes is its ability to offer premium projects at competitive prices. For G Square Regal Park, plots are priced at Rs4550 per sq.ft. onwards, compared to competitors who charge approximately Rs6,000 per sq.ft. in the area. This affordability is achieved through the company's extensive experience of over 12 years in acquiring and managing large-scale land developments. By managing and handling large parcels of land and leveraging its ability to procure prime properties, G Square consistently delivers larger, strategically located projects like Regal Park at unmatched prices. The project will feature plot sizes ranging from 550 to 4600 sq.ft., catering to diverse needs and making it ideal for homeowners and investors alike.

Additionally, the project will include G Square's latest addition to its real estate portfolio--apartments and villas. G Square Regal Park will feature 52 apartments ranging from 534 to 1228 sq.ft., 16 individual villas with sizes ranging from 1150 to 1163 sq.ft., and 6 twin villas ranging from 2313 to 2325 sq.ft. Apartments are priced at Rs4599 per sq.ft. against the market price of Rs5799, while villas are available at Rs5699 per sq.ft. against the market price of Rs7000. This expansion ensures a variety of housing options that cater to diverse buyer preferences, all within a premium yet affordable community.

Additionally, Vandalur benefits from proximity to The Chennai Outer Ring Road (CORR), a transformative masterplan set to make Vandalur a thriving urban hotspot while not giving away the serene environment. CORR road provides seamless access to the Chennai Peripheral Ring Road. This key infrastructure connects Ennore and Mahabalipuram, enabling end-to-end commutes while completely bypassing city traffic. CORR offers unmatched connectivity and development opportunities, with seamless access to 4 important national highways (NH4, NH5, NH45 and NH 205) and proximity to key growth hubs like Poonamallee and Oragadam. The masterplan emphasizes sustainability through eco-sensitive development and water body conservation, ensuring a balanced approach to urbanization. For Vandalur, this means rising property values, a surge in affordable housing projects with improved amenities, and increased job opportunities driven by nearby industrial hubs. This visionary blueprint positions Vandalur as the next big destination in Chennai's urban evolution.

A plot in G Square Regal Park at the inaugural offer price of Rs. 4550 per sft coming with the benefits of worry-free title, security of property, excellent amenities and committed delivery would be much greater in value compared the price of about Rs. 6000 charged by Competition in this area. That is how 4550 becomes greater than 6000!

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Bala Ramajeyam, Managing Director of G Square Realtors Private Limited, stated, "At G Square, we are proud to launch our latest project, G Square Regal Park, in Vandalur. This development will be a gamechanger for potential homebuyers and investors due to its strategic location just minutes away from GST Road and close to the IT hub. Its unmatched connectivity to all four sides of the city makes it unlike anything seen before. Our ability to acquire prime properties, combined with our expertise in land aggregation, allows us to deliver high-value projects such as these that blend connectivity, affordability, and immense appreciation potential and such an investment opportunity with reasonable price should not be missed."

Renowned for developing premium plotted communities within city limits, G Square continues to reshape urban living with its strategic approach to delivering projects that blend location, amenities, and affordability.

G Square's developments also stand out as expansive communities, unlike the smaller layouts typically offered by competitors in peripheral areas. Additionally, G Square's projects, located in prime urban areas, have consistently shown significant appreciation in value, offering guaranteed returns and making them a preferred choice for both homeowners and investors. Building on its success in the plotted development sector, G Square is now venturing into newer verticals such as apartments and villas in addition to plots, expanding its portfolio while continuing to offer unmatched quality and value in prime locations.

With a presence across cities like Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Hyderabad, Mysuru, and beyond, G Square continues to lead India's real estate sector with over 127 completed projects. Its commitment to delivering quality developments at affordable prices, backed by a strong reputation for zero legal issues and customer trust, solidifies its position as a market leader in transforming urban landscapes. With a remarkable track record of catering to over 15,000 satisfied customers and aggregating nearly 4,000 acres of land, G Square stands as a testament to excellence in real estate development.

What are you now waiting for? Hurry and complete the booking of your cherished Plot in G Square Regal Park, Vandalur!

For more information, please reach out to: pr@gsquarehousing.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)