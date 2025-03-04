Galacia Cheese by Paras Dairy: A New Standard in Quality

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], March 4: Paras Dairy, a household name in India's dairy industry and a brand under VRS Foods Limited, has announced its foray into the world of cheese with the launch of Galacia Cheese at Ahaar 2025, Pragati Maidan. This premium cheese range, crafted from the finest cow milk, underscores Paras Dairy's commitment to delivering superior dairy products to consumers across the country. A Premium Delight Crafted from the Finest Cow Milk.

Produced at Paras Dairy's state-of-the-art cheese plant in Newasa, Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, Galacia Cheese is crafted from premium milk sourced from carefully selected farms, ensuring unmatched quality and freshness.

With this launch, Paras Dairy is set to redefine the cheese experience in India, catering to both households and the growing foodservice industry. As part of its commitment to excellence, Paras Dairy has invested over INR 100 Crore to meet the evolving tastes of Indian consumers and the rising demand for high-quality cheese.

For 60 years, Paras has set new dairy benchmarks, empowering thousands of farmers and bringing Bharat's purity to the world. With the launch of PARAS dairy's Galacia Cheese, Paras has reaffirmed their commitment to quality, delivering international standards to Indian kitchens and beyond.

"Galacia Cheese is a perfect combination of richness, creaminess, and flavor, making it an ideal choice for everything from home-cooked meals to gourmet culinary creations," said Rajendra Singh, Managing Director, VRS Foods Limited - Paras Dairy.

Diverse Cheese Offerings

The initial launch of Galacia Cheese features a range of Mozzarella Cheeses, catering to India's growing appetite for premium dairy products. In the coming months, Paras Dairy plans to expand the Galacia Cheese portfolio to include:

* Cheese Blocks

* Cheese Dip

* Cheese Slices

* Cheddar Dice

* Cheese Fillers

* Cheese Dressing

Nationwide Availability

To ensure widespread reach, Galacia Cheese will be available in North India, West India, and South India, starting with major cities including Delhi NCR, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad. This strategic rollout aims to make high-quality cheese accessible to a broader audience, including retail consumers and foodservice professionals.

A Legacy of Trust and Quality

With over six decades of experience, Paras Dairy has built a legacy of trust, quality, and excellence in the dairy industry. The company partners with over 3,00,000 farmers across 7,000 villages, ensuring the highest standards of milk sourcing and production.

Beyond the domestic market, Paras Dairy exports its products to more than 45 countries, bringing the richness of Indian dairy to a global audience. With the launch of Galacia Cheese, Paras Dairy continues its mission to redefine dairy excellence while strengthening its presence in the premium cheese segment.

About Paras Dairy:

Paras Dairy, a leading dairy brand from VRS Foods Limited, has been synonymous with purity, nutrition, and trust for over 60 years. With a robust network of over 3,00,000 farmers across 7,000 villages, the company continues to deliver high-quality dairy products to consumers worldwide. Today, Paras Dairy's extensive product portfolio is enjoyed in more than 45 countries, bringing the richness of Indian dairy to a global audience.

https://www.parasdairy.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2633111/Galacia_Cheese_Launch.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2633112/Galacia_Cheese__Logo.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2633113/Paras_Dairy_Logo.jpg

