Galgotias University Champions Global Dialogue Through TGUMUN 2025

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 5: Galgotias University successfully concluded the inaugural edition of the Galgotias Model United Nations (TGUMUN 2025), hosted under the visionary leadership of Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University. The two-day conference brought together over 200 delegates from institutions across India, fostering impactful discussions on global peace, climate justice, human rights and international security.

The Closing Ceremony, held at the Knowledge Centre (AI & DS Block), featured Col (Retd.) Gopal Karunakaran as Chief Guest and Ms. Lakshmi Hariharan, CEO, Spectra Genie, as Guest of Honour.

Addressing the delegates, Col Karunakaran stressed the rising significance of India in global affairs. "India is a fast-growing economy with strong military capability. It is time for India to take its rightful place in the UN Security Council and help shape global decisions," he said.

This year's conference simulated committees including UNHRC, UNGA, UNEP, UNODC, and UNCSW, challenging students to draft resolutions, negotiate positions and engage in moderated caucuses that mirrored real-world diplomacy.

Reflecting on the success of TGUMUN 2025, Dr. Dhruv Galgotia said, "At Galgotias University, we are committed to nurturing globally informed, socially conscious leaders. TGUMUN is a platform where young minds learn diplomacy, dialogue and problem-solving-skills essential for shaping a better world."

The ceremony also included the felicitation of the Executive Board, screening of The Making of TGUMUN, committee awards and recognition of the Secretariat. The conference concluded with a Vote of Thanks by the Director General and formal closure by Secretary-General Kashish Wadhawan, who praised students for their dedication and collaborative spirit.

TGUMUN 2025 reaffirmed Galgotias University's mission to strengthen leadership, negotiation and analytical abilities among youth-preparing the next generation of diplomatic leaders.

Galgotias University Among the World's Leading Universities in QS and THE Rankings.

Galgotias University proudly ascends in the QS World University Rankings 2026 by Quacquarelli Symonds, securing a coveted position in the 1201-1400 global band. Ranked 15th among top private universities and 43rd among all Indian universities-public and private combined-this achievement marks a powerful endorsement of Galgotias' unwavering commitment to academic excellence, global relevance, and innovation in higher education.

In the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, Galgotias University has been ranked 45th among Indian universities (including both government and private institutions) and placed in the globally prestigious 1001-1200 band. This significant achievement reinforces the university's growing stature in the international academic arena and validates its consistent progress in global higher education benchmarks.

