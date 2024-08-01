Galgotias University Hosts Special Space Exhibition in Collaboration with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)

NewsVoir New Delhi [India], August 1: Galgotias University is proud to announce the hosting of a special exhibition in association with the Space Applications Centre (SAC) Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), titled "Vikram Sarabhai Space Exhibition" as part of "National Space Day Celebrations" to commemorate successful landing of Chandrayan-3 on the South Pole of Moon on 23r August-2023. This exhibition will be held from August 1st to August 3rd, 2024, at the Galgotias University campus in Greater Noida. The event is expected to draw over 10,000 school students from the surrounding regions, providing them with a unique opportunity to explore and learn about the advancements in space technology through interactive displays, models of satellites and launch vehicles, and interactive sessions with ISRO scientists.

Dr Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, "This collaboration with ISRO represents a significant opportunity for our students and the community to engage with cutting-edge space technology. We are committed to providing a platform that not only educates but also inspires the next generation of scientists and innovators."

Paresh Sarvaiya, Senior Scientist and Incharge of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Exhibition (VSSE) at SAC-ISRO, emphasized the importance of the event: "Our goal with the 'Space on Wheels' exhibition is to make space science accessible to all, especially young minds. We believe that by bringing this knowledge to students, we can ignite a passion for space research and exploration."

The press conference for the event was addressed by three ISRO scientists: Paresh Sarvaiya, Senior Scientist and Incharge of VSSE SAC-ISRO; Vikas Gupta, Senior Scientist at SAC-ISRO; and Shivangi Jaiswal, Scientist at SAC-ISRO. They provided insights into the exhibition's objectives and the role it will play in fostering an interest in space technology & its various applications among students.

This exhibition is part of a broader effort to promote space-based applications and inspire young students to pursue careers in the space industry. Galgotias University is honored to host this event and looks forward to welcoming students and educators to this exciting experience.

Galgotias University, sponsored by Shakuntala Educational and Welfare Society and situated in Uttar Pradesh, is a prominent institution dedicated to academic excellence. With NAAC A+ accreditation in its first cycle, the university offers a wide array of over 200 programs across 20 schools spanning Polytechnic, Undergraduate, Postgraduate, and PhD courses. Consistently ranked among India's top universities, Galgotias University is recognized for its innovative approach, achieving "Excellent" status in the ARIIA Ranking 2021. Since 2020, Galgotias University has received the highest 4-star rating from the Ministry of Education Innovation Cell (MIC) for promoting innovation and start-ups on campus. The university is proud to be one of the 16 Governing Members of the IIC Consortium Uttar Pradesh and was selected as a Mentor Institute with funding support by the Ministry of Education Innovation Cell in 2023.

