Galgotias University Partners in Groundbreaking Study to Develop Scientific Insights on Pollution Episodes in Delhi-NCR

NewsVoir Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 27: Galgotias University has joined hands with the CSIR-National Physical Laboratory (NPL) and other prestigious organizations to undertake a crucial study aimed at understanding pollution episodes in the Delhi-NCR region. The research, titled "Development of Scientific Insights about Pollution Episodes in Delhi-NCR based on Tethered Balloon and Drone Platform," is set to take place from September to October 2024. This joint effort will utilize cuttiedge technologies such as tethered balloons and drones to study particulate matter and meteorological parameters at varying altitudes. Objective of the Study The primary goal of this study is to provide in-situ observations of the physicochemical characteristics of particulate matter at different altitudes, alongside meteorological data. These observations will be carried out during both low and high pollution conditions, with the aim of accessing the variation in particle characteristics and concentrations under different meteorological scenarios. The findings will play a key role in understanding pollution formation processes, especially the haze episodes that commonly affect the region within the Atmospheric Boundary Layer (ABL).

Collaborating Institutions and Timeline

Led by CSIR-NPL, the study involves several prominent organizations, including the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) Balloon Facility, NESAC (North Eastern Space Applications Centre), and CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (CSIR-NAL). Experiments will be conducted at three key locations across the Delhi-NCR region:

* Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak, Haryana

* Galgotias University, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh

* CSIR National Physical Laboratory, New Delhi

The study will take place from 25-30 September 2024, focusing on low pollution conditions, and from 18-28 October 2024 during haze formation. Using a tethered balloon and drones, instruments like particulate matter samplers and microbial culture plates will gather data at various altitudes to assess pollution and meteorological changes.

The experiment will use a tethered balloon (Kytoon, approximately 10 m3) and a drone to collect data at altitudes between 400-800 meters, depending on feasibility. The payload will include advanced instruments like a low-volume particulate matter sampler, volatile organic compounds sampler, microbial culture plates, and a radiosonde to gather comprehensive atmospheric data.

These tools will help collect data on particulate matter and volatile compounds while also observing microbial activity at various atmospheric layers. The findings will be pivotal in shaping strategies for reducing haze episodes and understanding the potential health risks associated with air pollution in the region.

Impact and LoTerm Benefits

The data generated from this study will provide valuable insights into pollution control strategies and remedial measures for haze episodes. Furthermore, the research will reduce uncertainties surrounding regional climate change assessments, aiding policymakers and health professionals in crafting better response plans for the growing air pollution crisis in Delhi-NCR.

Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, expressed pride in the university's involvement in this pivotal research project, addressing a critical issue for Delhi-NCR. He emphasized that Galgotias University's commitment to academic excellence and social responsibility drives its participation in this study, aimed at uncovering sustainable solutions for environmental and public health challenges. Dr. Galgotia is confident that the insights gained will not only help mitigate the harmful effects of pollution but also contribute to creating a healthier, more sustainable future for the region.

Galgotias University is committed to empowering students through a blend of academic rigor and real-world relevance. With 200+ programs across 20 schools, including Polytechnic, UG, PG, and PhD courses, and an A+ NAAC accreditation, we prioritize quality education.

Our vibrant community of 40,000+ students and 80,000+ alumni excels globally, with achievements in international events like the Paralympics and national competitions. With 25+ active clubs, one of India's largest Student Councils offers leadership and collaboration opportunities.

The university fosters entrepreneurship with 100+ student-led startups, supported by the Galgotias Incubation Centre. Ranked Top 3 in India and #1 in UP for patent filings, Galgotias boasts 300+ national and international awards. Cuttiedge infrastructure, experiential learning, and strong industry ties ensure our students are equipped for success. Galgotias University has received the prestigious QS 5-Star rating in Teaching, Academic Development, Innovation, Employability, and Facilities.

