Gartex Texprocess India Delhi Opens: Presents Upcoming Garment and Textile Technologies and Denim Solutions Under One Roof

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 7: Featuring advancements in textile machinery, technologies and denim fabrics, Gartex Texprocess India, incorporating Denim Show, opens today at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, attracting Indian and international buyers to an industry-wide showcase. Bringing together 190+ exhibitors, the expo presents over 700 brands and 1,200 products and feature 100+ new product launches spanning 14,580 gross sqm, becoming a meeting place for garment and textile machinery manufacturers, technology providers, distributors and businesses seeking modern textile opportunities.

Gartex Texprocess India incorporating the Denim Show is showcasing a wide range of garment & apparel machinery, textile processing machinery, digital printing technologies, embroidery machines, spare parts, yarn processing machinery, and knitting machines. At the same time, Denim Show presents a different collection of denim mills, finishing & washing machines, dyes & chemicals, raw materials and laundry equipment. The participation of over 40 first-time exhibitors, together with companies from China, Japan, Singapore, Italy, Germany, Taiwan, Turkey and Hong Kong participating either directly or through their distributors/partners, reinforces the exhibition's role as a strategic marketplace connecting Indian businesses with global manufacturing expertise and innovation.

The show was inaugurated by an eminent panel of industry leaders, reflecting the strong support and collaboration of the textile and denim manufacturing ecosystem. The dignitaries included Shri Rajeev Gupta, Joint Managing Director of RSMW Ltd; Mr. Sharad Jaipuria, Chairman of the Denim Manufacturers Association and Chairman & Managing Director of Ginni International Ltd; Mr. Simon Lee, Managing Director of Hyosung Group (Hyosung Corporation India Pvt Ltd & Hyosung India Pvt Ltd); Mr. Abhinav Arya, Managing Director of Fabcare (India) Pvt Ltd; Mr. Murari, Managing Director of Baba Textile Machinery India Pvt Ltd; Mr. Deepak Chaudhary, Managing Director of Aura Technologies; Mr. Eswaran, Country Head of Mehala Machines India Pvt Ltd; Ms. Himani Gulati, Director of MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd; Mr. Raj Manek, Executive Director & Board Member of Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd; Mr. Gaurav Juneja, Director of MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd; Mr. Winston Pereira, Executive Director of Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt Ltd; and Mr. Gagandeep Singh, Secretary General of the Denim Manufacturers Association. Their presence underscored the significance of the event as a premier platform for innovation, collaboration, and business growth in the textile and denim industry.

On the occasion, Ms Himani Gulati, Director, MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd, shared: "Every edition of Gartex Texprocess India incorporating the Denim Show reflects how rapidly the garment and textile machinery manufacturing industry is evolving along with the denim segment. By bringing together technology innovators, manufacturers, policymakers and brands under one roof, the exhibition creates an environment where ideas are exchanged, investments are explored, and the future of textile manufacturing is shaped through meaningful industry engagement.

Mr Raj Manek, Executive Director & Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd, expressed his thoughts as: "As India's textile manufacturing sector continues to modernise, businesses are increasingly looking for technologies that improve efficiency, sustainability and product quality. Gartex Texprocess India incorporating the Denim Show is a focused B2B trade fair that has evolved into a platform where these B2B conversations translate into real business decisions, giving the industry access to innovations that will define the next generation of textile manufacturing.

Beyond the exhibition floor, the expo offers a robust knowledge sessions programme under two tracks: Gartex Texprocess Talks: focusing on textile technologies and manufacturing, and Denim Talks covering the future of denim, the future of the denim industry, activewear, export ambition of India in denims and many more. Selected sessions are developed in collaboration with industry knowledge partners.

The event is organised jointly by MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd and Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt Ltd. The Denim Show incorporated under it is organised with the support of the Denim Manufacturers' Association (DMA).

According to IMARC, the estimated market value of the Indian textile manufacturing market is 192.0 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 3.99%, indicating the growing demand for garment and apparel manufacturing machinery. On the other hand, the Indian denim market size is expected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.99% during 2026-2034 from USD 1.2 billion in 2025. Besides, the India-UK and India-EU FTAs will further drive sourcing opportunities for the global textile value chain to source from India and for Indian textile players to scale their exports.

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