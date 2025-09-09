Gazal Gupta Opens Doors to a Grand New Flagship at Dhan Mill

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], September 9: Adding a new feather to the capital's fashion haven, Gazal Gupta opened the doors to her newest store on 3rd of September,2025. Carrying the brand's signature ethos of restrained luxury, the store is dipped in a muted palette, sprawls across 5,000 square feet and two floors, and carries an Indian vintage maximalism layered over baroque architecture.

Just like its core couture, all the design elements used have been made in, and sourced from across the country. Be it the ornamentation of pillars, ceilings, patterns of flooring, the jewelled chandeliers, the art on the walls, or the grand mirrors to the marble inlays that have been designed in house, everything unmistakably speaks of India.

The store is home to all luxury offerings,never seen before Demi-couture, pret signature Gazal Gupta resort wear prints, and, for the first time, will introduce the exciting new Gazal Gupta Menswear collection. Evoking a feeling of being cocooned in private luxury, individual spaces within the store are sectionalised as per collections on display ensuring guests can shop without getting overwhelmed with glamour.

While Gazal Gupta remains the principal creative director behind the design, the brand's vision was brought to life in close collaboration with Sanchit Arora of Renesa Architects and his team, whose tireless work was instrumental in bringing this vision to life.

Speaking about the new space, designer Gazal Gupta said, "The brand Gazal Gupta began with a modest 500-square-foot store, with the most basic layout and interiors- which felt like a huge milestone at the time. Today, to find ourselves in a 5,000-square-foot luxuriously designed space in one of the toniest neighbourhoods of the country speaks volumes about the incredible team behind the brand, the partnerships we've nurtured along the way, and above all, our customers, whose love and faith have carried us through every step of this journey."

Over the years, Dhan Mill has solidified its position as a leading luxury retail destination, without losing its high street charm. The brand sees great promise in serving its discerning clientele from one of the largest-format luxury stores in the compound.

About Gazal Gupta

Founded by designer Gazal Gupta, the label redefines Indian couture by seamlessly balancing heritage and modernity. Known for its intricate craftsmanship, signature embellishments, and timeless silhouettes, the brand creates ensembles that celebrate individuality and elegance. With a focus on couture, pret, and bespoke ensembles, Gazal Gupta continues to redefine modern Indian luxury while staying rooted in heritage.

Gazal Gupta Website : https://www.gazalgupta.in/?srsltid=AfmBOoo9Y-wk5XRiUeI1061fbjApdQjZSuo-oxnDSvRexj2DsSA6S8C7

Gazal Gupta Instagram :

https://www.instagram.com/gazalguptacouture/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)