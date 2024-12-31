GD Goenka La Petite Rohini School Receives Gayatri Devi Goenka Excellence Award for 'Creative Thinkers' at GD Goenka Confluence 2024

SMPL

Rohini, New Delhi [India], December 31: GD Goenka La Petite Rohini School is proud to announce that it has been recognized with the Gayatri Devi Goenka Excellence Award in the category of 'Creative Thinkers' during the prestigious GD Goenka Confluence 2024. The award was presented by Nipun Goenka, Managing Director of the GD Goenka Group, and Meenakshi Khetrapal, Executive Director of GD Goenka La Petite. It was humbly accepted by R.K. Jain, Chairman; Apar Jain, Director; and Garima Goel, Principal of GD Goenka La Petite Rohini School, highlighting the school's dedication to fostering creativity and innovation in its educational practices.

The GD Goenka Confluence 2024 gathered an impressive lineup of guest speakers and performers, including:

* Chief Guest Smriti Irani, Former Minister of Education, Government of India

* Dr. Kiran Bedi - Former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry

* Anil Rai Gupta - Chairman & MD, Havells India Limited

* Dr. Joseph Emmanuel - Chief Executive & Secretary, CISCE

* BK Shivani - Renowned Motivational Speaker

* Tulsi Kumar - Playback Singer, Radio Jockey, Actress, and proud Goenkan Alumna

* Bhaichung Bhutia - Indian Football Legend

* Boman Irani - Acclaimed Actor

* Daniel Berdichevsky - Founder & Alpaca-in-Chief

* Subhash Gangaram Talekar - President, Mumbai Dabbawala Association

* Gaurav Kapoor - Stand-Up Comedian

* Karan Singh - Mentalist Extraordinaire

These distinguished guests shared valuable insights and inspiring stories, enriching the educational discourse at the Confluence and motivating attendees to embrace creativity and originality.

Nipun Goenka commended GD Goenka La Petite for its commitment to creative education, stating, "Nurturing the creative potential of students is essential in today's rapidly changing world. This award recognizes the innovative spirit permeating the school."

Garima Goel, Principal of GD Goenka La Petite, expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, "Receiving the Gayatri Devi Goenka Excellence Award for 'Creative Thinkers' reflects our relentless pursuit of fostering a creative and dynamic learning environment. We are inspired to continue empowering our students to think critically and creatively."

The GD Goenka Confluence 2024 served as a platform for exchanging ideas and showcasing advancements in education, bringing together educators, industry leaders, and innovators. GD Goenka La Petite's recognition as 'Creative Thinkers' underscores the importance of fostering a creative mindset in education, equipping students with the skills necessary to succeed in a dynamic world.

The GD Goenka La Petite Rohini (https://www.gdgoenkarohini.com/) School remains devoted to shaping future leaders who are equipped with the skills necessary for success in an ever-evolving global landscape.

