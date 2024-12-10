Geetanjali Homestate Marks a Decade of Excellence, Expands Global Footprint Under Leadership of Its Founder Sunil Sisodiya

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], December 10: Geetanjali Homestate, a leading real estate advisory firm, continues to make significant strides in transforming the real estate landscape under the visionary leadership of its founder, Sunil Sisodiya. Established in 2013, the company has emerged as a dominant player in the NCR region, known for its focus on trust, transparency, and innovation in real estate services.

As the company prepares to celebrate another milestone with its founder's birthday on December 11th, Geetanjali Homestate reflects on its decade-long journey of growth and innovation. From modest beginnings, the firm now offers a comprehensive portfolio of services, including residential and commercial investments, advisory solutions, and financing assistance.

One of the company's recent achievements is the launch of Geetanjali Global, which expands its presence into international markets, underscoring its commitment to providing world-class real estate solutions. This global initiative aligns with the company's mission to deliver value-driven services backed by cutting-edge market insights and personalized client engagement.

Earlier this year, Geetanjali Homestate welcomed Manushi Chhillar, former Miss World and actress, as its brand ambassador. This strategic partnership highlights the brand's core values of trust, empowerment, and transparency. "Manushi embodies the qualities that resonate with our vision for the real estate industry. Her association underscores our commitment to delivering excellence," Sisodiya stated.

With a client-first philosophy, the company continues to introduce innovative services, including investment consultancy, home loan assistance, and interior design. These offerings provide clients with a holistic real estate experience, cementing Geetanjali Homestate's position as a leader in the sector.

Looking ahead, Geetanjali Homestate remains focused on its ambitious growth plans, aiming to further its footprint in both domestic and international markets. As the company evolves, it remains dedicated to shaping the future of real estate with trust, integrity, and innovation at its core.

