Genient Advances Precision Diagnostics for India with Clinical Genomics and AMR-Focused NGS Solutions

PNN

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 10: Genient, a Noida-based genomics and molecular diagnostics company founded in 2017, is strengthening India's precision healthcare ecosystem by delivering platform-agnostic, India-relevant molecular and next-generation sequencing (NGS) solutions tailored to the country's real disease burden, including infectious diseases, antimicrobial resistance (AMR), oncology, and epigenetics.

With India facing a high prevalence of tuberculosis, viral hepatitis, HIV, sepsis, and rising antimicrobial resistance, Genient's clinical genomics portfolio is designed to support accurate diagnosis, drug-resistance profiling, and surveillance needs across hospitals, reference laboratories, and research institutions.

The company offers comprehensive NGS-based drug resistance testing for infectious diseases such as HIV, HBV, HCV, Influenza, and CMV, along with advanced solutions for Mycobacterium tuberculosis (MTB), fungal identification, and metagenomics. Its syndrome-based multiplex panels include one of the widest ranges of respiratory panels in the Indian market, addressing common and emerging pathogens. Genient also provides Sepsis and AMR-focused assays to support timely and targeted therapeutic decisions in critical care settings.

In oncology and molecular pathology, the company is expanding access to clinically relevant assays, including solutions for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) and epigenetics-based methylation testing, supporting both diagnostic and research applications. Complementing these offerings are comprehensive nucleic acid preparation kits for DNA, RNA, and total nucleic acids, enabling end-to-end molecular workflows.

At the core of Genient's offering is the integration of ABL Diagnostics' infectious disease NGS assays with the DeepChek® bioinformatics platform, delivering standardized, decision-grade interpretation for pathogen identification, clinical genotyping, and drug resistance profiling. Optimized for sequencing platforms widely used in India, including Illumina, Oxford Nanopore Technologies (ONT), and Thermo Fisher, these workflows enable laboratories to expand NGS capabilities without significant infrastructure changes. Streamlined library preparation and in-country, audit-ready data analysis are designed to reduce interpretation variability, accelerate turnaround times, and support antimicrobial stewardship, outbreak response, and national surveillance programs.

A key differentiator for Genient is its emphasis on in-country, auditable bioinformatics pipelines, allowing clinical laboratories and research institutions to perform data analysis within India while meeting regulatory and data governance expectations. This capability is particularly relevant for national surveillance programs, epidemiological studies, and academic research, where transparency and traceability of data processing are critical.

Director Mr. Anil Kumar, who brings prior experience from global technology and consulting firms including HCL Technologies and EY, said the company's mission is to bridge advanced genomics with real-world clinical needs in India. "Our focus has always been to make sophisticated molecular diagnostics accessible, reliable, and aligned with the disease patterns seen in Indian patients, while also supporting public health surveillance and research," he said.

Genient's leadership was further strengthened in 2026 with the appointment of Brijesh Singh as Chief Executive Officer. With extensive experience across global diagnostics organizations including Roche, Bio-Rad, Dr. Lal PathLabs, and Fast Track Diagnostics (FTD), later acquired by Siemens Healthineers, Singh brings deep expertise in IVD commercialization and manufacturing ecosystems. He said Genient aims to collaborate with global and Indian partners to expand advanced molecular testing capabilities and support localized manufacturing initiatives in the future.

As India continues to invest in genomics-led healthcare and disease surveillance, Genient positions itself as a technology partner for clinicians, researchers, and policymakers seeking scalable, clinically relevant, and locally adaptable molecular diagnostics solutions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)