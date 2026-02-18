Genus Power Surpasses 1 Crore Smart Meter Milestone as India's Smart Metering Mission Enters High-Scale Execution Phase

VMPL

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 18: Genus Power (NSE: GENUSPOWER| BSE: 530343) India's leading end-to-end energy measurement solutions provider has achieved a significant milestone in India's smart metering journey by deploying 1 crore smart meters under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) across major DISCOMs as a leading AMISP. This milestone spans installations across nine states, reflecting Genus's robust pan-India execution capability and its critical role in advancing large-scale DISCOM reforms.

The company has recently added a new integrated manufacturing facility at Kotputli along with Jaipur, Haridwar, Guwahati to strengthen its manufacturing capabilities, and continues to enable India's grid modernization and digital energy transformation.

Reinforcing its execution prowess is Genus's world-class manufacturing and R & D capability, which churns out high-quality and trusted smart meters. This conviction is reflected in the deployment of another 1.5 crore smart meters manufactured by Genus, through various other AMISPs and Utility partners who rely on Genus' robust production capacity, stringent testing standards, dependable supply chain, and proven meter performance.

With a total of 2.5 crore Genus's smart meters operational across India, out of nearly 5.62 crore deployed nationally; the company has cemented its leadership position as the country's most trusted and capable smart metering technology provider. This feat is powered by Genus's integrated strengths across design, manufacturing, communication technologies, execution, and long-term system reliability. This unparalleled scale of deployment is transforming consumer experience by ensuring greater billing accuracy, enhanced transparency, faster grievance resolution, and real-time consumption visibility which empowers households and businesses to effectively manage energy utilization.

Commenting on the landmark milestone, Mr. Jitendra Kumar Agarwal, Joint Managing Director, Genus Power, said, "Crossing the 1 crore smart meter mark is a defining moment not just for Genus Power, but for India's power distribution transformation. RDSS represents largest smart metering rollouts globally, and this milestone reflects the sector's clear shift toward system resilience and execution at scale. This journey has been built on conviction, faith in the reform, and confidence in India's domestic manufacturing capabilities. India's power reforms now demand the right power-tech infrastructure, and Genus is on war-footing to support utilities as this transformation moves into its most critical phase."

As smart meter penetration deepens, Genus is creating a strong digital backbone for India's power infrastructure- enabling better grid planning, efficient peak-demand management, loss reduction, and integration of renewable energy at an unmatched scale. Under RDSS, India aims to replace 25 crore conventional meters with smart meters by 2028, and Genus Power has emerged as a trusted and reliable partner to enable India's National Smart Grid Mission.

Genus is also expanding its global footprint across Africa, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Pacific and SAARC markets. Backed by strong hardware capabilities and a 300+ member software team, Genus delivers end-to-end digital and metering solutions, positioning itself as a trusted partner for utilities globally.

About Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd.:

Genus Power Infrastructures Limited (GPIL) is a BSE- and NSE-listed company and India's leading provider of end-to-end smart energy measurement solutions for electricity, gas, and water. With major market share, Genus is the country's largest manufacturer of smart meters for the power sector and a key player in the Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Provider (AMISP) ecosystem, delivering utility projects under the TOTEX model with integrated hardware, software, infrastructure, and operational services. Genus offers comprehensive metering solutions, including FMS, communication systems, and proprietary software platforms such as Head End Systems, Meter Data Management (MDM), and mobile applications-enabling remote monitoring, demand response, and data-driven grid optimization. The company is continuously advancing its platform toward SaaS, cross-energy integrations, and AI-based predictive solutions. With ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications and compliance with IS, IEC, and MID standards, Genus operates large-scale, fully integrated manufacturing facilities in Jaipur, Haridwar, and Guwahati. Its automated SMT lines, robot-assisted moulding, and lean manufacturing processes -- supported by complete forward and backward integration--ensure precision, speed, and consistent quality. Backed by a Government of India-recognized R & D centre, Genus delivers innovative, reliable, and energy-efficient technologies for utilities in India and across Africa, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Pacific, and SAARC regions. A key enabler of India's National Smart Grid Mission, Genus Power is shaping the future of smart energy management through productivity, innovation and purpose. Our focus remains on delivering innovative, customized solutions at an affordable cost, supported by robust in-house R & D and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, accredited by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India. In a world transitioning toward renewable and decentralized power, we ensure that energy does not merely exist -- it propels prosperity by working effortlessly for every user.

