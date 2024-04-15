Gera Developments appoints Anand Basal as Head of Operations

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 15: Gera Developments, pioneers of real estate business, and award-winning creators of premium residential and commercial projects in Pune, Goa, and Bengaluru, have announced the appointment of Anand Basal as the new Head of Operations. Basal's role will focus on leading operations, across liaison, design, planning, costing, procurement and execution functions.

Basal has over three decades of experience in real estate development management and has spearheaded the delivery of various landmark projects across India and Indonesia. He has successfully delivered over 10M sqft of real estate projects across asset classes ranging from high-rise residential structures, industrial complexes, commercial developments and mixed-use projects. During the delivery of these projects, he has been involved in various capacities including design management, value engineering and project execution.

Over the years, he has worked with several top-tier organizations in the real estate sector, in various capacities. Commenting on the appointment, Gulzar Malhotra, CEO, Gera Developments, said, "Anand's appointment as Head of Operations brings immense value to GDPL, given his range and depth of understanding of project delivery dynamics, along with his experience in strategic planning and implementation. Moreover, his commitment to excellence will ensure that we continue to enhance our products in line with our customer-centric approach.

As the company grows, and we scale up operations, it is imperative that we focus on efficiencies from a time and project cost standpoint - while remaining steadfast on our promise of quality. This appointment is aligned with our goals, and we look forward to taking the company's operations and performance to greater heights."

Gera Developments has been leading the real estate sector in attracting and retaining top talent across levels in the organization. In its effort to promote professionalism, leadership, and motivation, the company has been consistently implementing structural enhancements, leading to a high-performance culture, driving individual and organizational growth. Gera Developments has successfully and consecutively retained its certification as a Great Place to Work for the sixth consecutive year.

Gera, a reputed brand for over 50 years, is one of the pioneers of the real estate business in Pune. Recognised as the creators of premium residential and commercial projects in Pune, Goa and Bengaluru, the brand has established a global presence through developments in California, USA.

Gera prides itself on providing long-term enjoyment to customers, by having a distinct customer-first approach. The philosophy of Gera is "Let's Outdo," which rests on the trinity of Innovation, Transparency, and Enhanced Customer Experience. It is at the heart of Gera's effort to infuse innovation and transparency in Real Estate and home building, with an unwavering focus on meeting the shifting lifestyle dynamics of their customers, while upholding the premium living experience. Accordingly, there are many 'firsts' that stand to Gera's credit.

The company introduced a 5-Year Warranty on Real Estate, consisting of Preventive Maintenance & Repairs and provision of insurance on buildings way back in 2004 for the first time in India. RERA mandated the same only in 2017. GDPL has now introduced India's first and only 7-year warranty in Real Estate. It has designed and launched a pathbreaking concept, the award-winning ChildCentric® Homes, which revolutionised the real estate sector for both, the developer, and the home buyer. Other revolutionary and highly successful product lines have been IntelliplexesTM, SkyVillasTM, and The Imperium series. In its 50th Year, the company launched yet another first-of-its-kind industry initiative - Gera's Home Equity Power, by providing financial flexibility to customers to withdraw funds from their prior payments to meet financial emergencies.

These products are matched by the services of the GeraWorld® Mobile App, which brings speed, convenience, and transparency to the buyer, enhancing the customer experience. Gera has also recently launched the Club Outdo initiative, a tech-driven loyalty and referral program that provides multiple benefits, offers, and community engagement opportunities to existing and new customers.

The company emphasises delivering value-added experiences to customers, with projects designed around the evolving needs of their customers. Driven by trust, quality, a customer-first mindset, and innovation, the brand has won several national and international awards on both the product and service front.

GDPL also continues to be certified as 'India's Great Mid-Size Workplaces' by the Great Places to Work® (GPTW) Institute for the sixth year in a row.

Gera envisions bringing out the best of Real Estate in India. As it redefines new standards of service orientation, product innovation, real estate marketing, and brand building, it is consistently generating fresh value for its stakeholders, while raising the bar for the industry.

Please visit www.gera.in for more information

For further media queries, please contact:

Sonia Kulkarni, Hunk Golden and Media

Mobile: 9820184099 | Email: sonia.kulkarni@hunkgolden.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)