GFS Developments Breaks Ground on High-ROI Coventry Gardens II in DLRC with Mr. 360, AB de Villiers

VMPL

Dubai [UAE], August 11: GFS Developments, the globally renowned real estate brand with offices across the USA, Canada, Germany, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia, held a momentous groundbreaking ceremony for Coventry Gardens II, its latest residential venture in DLRC, one of the most sought-after and rapidly appreciating areas in the city, as confirmed by the Dubai Land Department.

The event was marked by a special appearance from legendary South African cricketer AB de Villiers, who joined company executives and dignitaries in commemorating this milestone project. The ceremony reinforced GFS's growing influence in the UAE's real estate sector, further underlining its position as a market leader with an expanding footprint in key areas such as JVC, DLRC, Warsan 4, and Dubai Islands.

Speaking at the event, Michael Collings, General Manager of GFS Developments, remarked:

"Coventry Gardens II represents more than just a new development, it reflects our commitment to creating globally benchmarked communities right here in the heart of Dubai. With homes starting from just AED 470,000, and a flexible payment plan that includes a 1% monthly installment and a three-year post-handover option, we are enabling a new generation of buyers to access luxury living with financial ease."

The presence of AB de Villiers, a global sporting icon celebrated for his exceptional performance and integrity, added gravitas to the occasion. In his remarks, de Villiers stated:

"It's an honour to be part of this groundbreaking moment. Just as consistency and trust define a great career in sports, they also define a great brand. GFS embodies these values, and I'm proud to be associated with a company that is building more than homes, they're building futures."

Coventry Gardens II is strategically located in DLRC, the fastest-growing residential and investment corridor in the UAE. This ambitious development promises premium amenities, sustainable design, and seamless connectivity, aligning with the visionary urban planning that is reshaping the landscape of the emirate.

With a robust project pipeline and strategic expansions in Dubai and internationally, GFS Developments continues to drive innovation and accessibility in the property market, setting new standards of excellence in real estate.

About GFS Developments

Headquartered in Dubai, GFS Developments is a globally active real estate developer with a presence in over 10 countries including the USA, UK, Canada, Germany, and Saudi Arabia. With more than 2 million units delivered and a portfolio spanning residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects, GFS is known for its innovative design, on-time delivery, and investor-focused payment plans. The company continues to drive global expansion while shaping future-ready communities across key markets.

For more information, visit: www.gfsdevelopments.ae

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)