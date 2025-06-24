Global Cloud Leader IFI Techsolutions Limited Achieves All Six Microsoft Solution Partner Designations

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24: IFI Techsolutions Limited, a Microsoft Azure Expert MSP today announced that it has earned all six solution partner designations under the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program--an achievement that places the company amongst the top 1% Microsoft partners globally. Joins Elite Group of Global Microsoft Cloud Experts.

Microsoft accords each designation to the partners after assessing them on stringent criteria. Earning these designations validates IFI Techsolutions' end-to-end capabilities across the entire Microsoft Cloud ecosystem, including Azure, Microsoft 365 and Dynamics 365. It highlights the company's commitment to continuous learning, delivering measurable customer impact, and investing in skilling its workforce to stay ahead in a dynamic cloud landscape.

The Six Solution Partner designations include:

* Data & AI (Azure)

* Infrastructure (Azure)

* Digital & App Innovation (Azure)

* Business Applications

* Modern Work

* Security

"We are honoured and excited to be recognized as a top-tier Microsoft partner," said Puneet Bajaj, CTO - IFI Techsolutions. "It's Microsoft's way of validating that we have the skills, scale, and proven impact to help customers innovate faster and smarter in a cloud-first world."

This accomplishment not only strengthens IFI Techsolutions' strategic alignment with Microsoft but also enables its clients to benefit from enhanced service offerings, advanced 24x7 support and access to the latest innovations in the Microsoft Cloud space.

"It's a promise to our clients that they're working with a partner recognized by Microsoft for delivering tangible value," said David Wright, Chief Revenue Officer - IFI Techsolutions. "Our team can now be a go-to-partner to deliver complex, large-scale digital transformation solutions for our clients eliminating their need to seek inputs from elsewhere."

As a full-spectrum Microsoft cloud partner, IFI Techsolutions is now better positioned than ever to help clients leverage AI, secure their digital assets, and innovate faster across their business landscape.

About IFI Techsolutions Limited

Founded in 2016, IFI Techsolutions (www.ifi.tech)boasts of a strong leadership team comprising of ex-Microsoft executives giving the company an edge over its competitors. IFI Techsolutions is a Microsoft Azure Expert MSP specializing in Azure cloud migrations, modern workplace transformations, application innovation and cybersecurity with presence in Australia, Canada, India, Singapore, UAE, UK and US. With over 500+ customers the company is trusted by enterprises across 40+ countries for scalable, secure and intelligent Microsoft Cloud solutions.

