Global Cybersecurity Talent Development Takes a Leap with EC-Council University and Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation Bowrampet, Hyderabad Partnership

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 6: In response to the growing demand for skilled cybersecurity professionals, EC-Council University (ECCU), a leading U.S.-based institution offering globally recognized Master's, Bachelor's, and Professional Certificate programs in cybersecurity technologies, and Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation Bowrampet, Hyderabad, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance cybersecurity education through academic collaboration. This partnership will integrate ECCU's globally recognized cybersecurity programs into Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation's curriculum, providing students with hands-on expertise and industry-relevant training to meet the increasing cybersecurity workforce demands. Empowering Students with a Future-Ready Cybersecurity Curriculum Built for the Evolving Digital Landscape.

EC-Council University, ranked among "The Top 10 Best Online Master's in Cybersecurity" by Fortune®, offers a unique program that enables its graduates to acquire advanced cyber skillsets. With a focus on leadership and strategic risk management, ECCU prepares students to become cybersecurity professionals capable of proactively identifying, assessing, and mitigating threats, enhancing their organizations' resilience in an evolving digital landscape. This collaboration with Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation Bowrampet will extend these capabilities to students in India, empowering them with industry-recognized education and certifications.

The collaboration comes at a critical time when the global cybersecurity workforce faces a significant skills gap. According to the World Economic Forum, estimates suggest that by 2030, there could be a global talent shortage of more than 85 million workers, which could lead to an estimated $8.5 trillion in unrealized annual revenue. This MoU aims to bridge that gap by integrating ECCU's robust curriculum, which includes EC-Council's industry-recognized certifications, into Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation's academic offerings.

Lata Bavisi, President, EC-Council University, emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, "Our partnership with Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation Bowrampet is a step towards creating a talent pool that is equipped to tackle today's complex cyber threats with the latest industry knowledge and best practices."

Through this partnership, Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation Bowrampet students will have access to ECCU's specialized programs designed to provide both theoretical knowledge and hands-on expertise. These programs will be instrumental in preparing students for careers in ethical hacking, digital forensics, cybersecurity risk management, and more. Moreover, the collaboration will explore dual-degree opportunities, allowing students to earn academic credentials from both institutions, significantly enhancing their global career prospects.

Dr. L. Koteshwar Rao, Principal at Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation Bowrampet, also highlighted the significance of the collaboration, stating, "Our goal is to provide our students with the best education and career opportunities. By incorporating ECCU's cybersecurity programs into our curriculum, we will ensure our students receive top-tier training in this high-demand field."

Dr Muniraju Naidu Vadlamudi, Associate Professor, Dept of CSE was acting as a SPOC for this collaboration from Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation Bowrampet,Hyderabad.

In addition to curriculum integration, ECCU and Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation Bowrampet will collaborate on research initiatives, faculty training programs, and student exchange opportunities, developing a holistic cybersecurity education ecosystem. The initiative aligns with India's growing digital economy, which is projected to contribute 20% to the nation's GDP by 2026. Ensuring cybersecurity resilience is vital to this transformation, and the MoU will play a crucial role in preparing students for this future.

"The cybersecurity landscape is evolving rapidly, and education models must adapt to keep pace ," Bavisi added. "By aligning our curriculum with real-world challenges and industry requirements, we are ensuring that graduates not only have academic credentials but also possess the technical competencies and critical thinking skills needed to excel in cybersecurity roles."

The MoU reflects the shared vision of both institutions to create a sustainable pipeline of cybersecurity professionals ready to defend organizations against sophisticated cyber threats. Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation's commitment to innovation and industry-oriented education makes it an ideal partner for ECCU, which has been at the forefront of cybersecurity education worldwide.

Highlighting the broader impact of the collaboration Bavisi concluded, "Cybersecurity education is not just about mitigating risks, it is about securing the future. With this partnership, we are not only enhancing academic excellence but also making a direct contribution to global cyber resilience by equipping students with the necessary tools to lead in this high-demand field."

With further discussions planned, both institutions will work towards a comprehensive roadmap for implementing ECCU's courses into Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation's curriculum, ensuring a seamless and impactful integration.

About EC-Council University:

EC-Council University (ECCU) is an accredited online institution and part of the EC-Council Group, prioritizing ethical behavior, innovative thinking, scholarship, and leadership. Offering asynchronous programs with live learning components in cybersecurity, ECCU aims to enhance the learning experience and drive excellence in cybersecurity education.

Founded in 2001, EC-Council is a trusted authority in cybersecurity education and certification. Best known for its Certified Ethical Hacker program, EC-Council also offers training, certificates, and degrees on a wide spectrum of subjects from Computer Forensic Investigation and Security Analysis to Threat Intelligence and Information Security.

EC-Council is an ISO/IEC 17024 Accredited Organization recognized under the U.S. Defense Department Directive 8140/8570 and many other authoritative cybersecurity bodies worldwide. With over 350,000 certified professionals globally, EC-Council remains a gold standard in the industry.

For more information, please visit https://www.eccouncil.org/

About Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation Bowrampet: Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation Bowrampet is a premier higher education institution known for its focus on research, innovation, and industry-oriented programs. The university aims to provide high-quality education and develop professionals with expertise in various domains. The "Cyber Security Threat Landscape and Opportunities" event was successfully conducted today, with Dr. L. Koteswara Rao (Principal), faculty members Dr.V. Muniraju Naidu, Associate Professor, Dept of CSE and P. Lakshmi Harika, Assistant Professor, Dept of CSE and 350 students in attendance.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2613397/ECCU_Logo.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2613398/KLH_Logo.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2613399/MoU_Signing.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)