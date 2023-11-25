Global Economic Forum Summit at Asia's Biggest Convention Centre BMICH Colombo Sri Lanka

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 25: The Global Economic Forum - G20 Initiative successfully concluded, collaborating with the Sri Lankan Government and SUNFO Global at Asia's largest convention centre, BMICH (Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall), on November 22-23, 2023. Distinguished leaders, including Cabinet Ministers, the Parliament Speaker, the President of Sri Lanka, and other notable figures, attended. The event featured an International Cultural Festival with performances by global artists and a focus on Kannada Rajyotsava Celebrations, including theme songs and the honouring of guests with Karnataka flags.

The Global Economic Forum Delegation, led by Dr Sir Hari Krishna Maram, Founder of the Global Economic Forum, and Sri Lanka Chapter President Dr. Sir Deshapriya S. Wijetunge, received a warm reception. A spiritual retreat was organized at Sri Lanka's oldest Buddha Temple, Sunethra Devi Purana Raja Maha Vihara, Pepiliyana.

During this event, Global Icon Awards were presented to esteemed leaders from various fields, including:

1. Dr Kiran Reddy - Founder, AIMS Institutes, Bangalore

2. Gopal Reddy - Director, AIMS Institutes, Bangalore

3. Dr. Geeta Bora - Founder & Director, Spherule Foundation

4. Dr Vidya Kumar Gundala - Director, GVK EDUTECH PVT LTD, Vice-Dean, CASPIAN UNIVERSITY

5. Dharavath Srinivas - Chairman, SS Group of Hospitals, SS Group Schools, SS Constructions, and REAL VISION HOMES PVT LIMITED

6. Neelakantappa HS - Business Head, M/s WEB ADVISOR

7. P. K. Prakash Rao - Director, NAMR NGO IRPWA

8. Parineeta Mehra - Founder, Look Beyond Consulting

9. Jyothsna Naidu & Sabarish Naidu - Co-Founders, JAS Studio

10. Saidalavi Poily - Founder, GAI Gold & Diamond Dubai

11. Dr Syed Mahammad Rafi - International Commissioner, SACO Diplomatic Ambassador

12. Ambassador Dr. Vinay Sarikonda - Chairman, World Economy Federation

13. Dr. Haleema Yezdani - Vice President, HIMSS India, General Physician & Diabetologist

14. Shoke Venkatesan - Chairman, Sea Sky Groups

15. Vincent Renold - Founder, Indian Kitchen Colombo

16. Dr. Swathi P Bharadwaj - Founder, NATIONAL CLASSICAL DANCE ACADEMY, along with international artists

17. Sujay V Kulkarni - Tabla Player

18. Vaishnavi Siya - Solo Dancer

The Global Economic Forum presented the Highest Honour of Appreciation Award to eminent leaders in Sri Lanka on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Sri Lanka, as well as the "NAAM 200 Commemoration" in honour of 200 years of Indian-origin Tamils in Sri Lanka.

Honoured individuals include J.R. Jayewardene's Grandson, Hon. Pradeep Jayewardhane Jayawardena, who is recognized as the most respected elder statesman of Sri Lanka. He built strong relationships with Indian leaders and supported Indian communities in Sri Lanka.

Other notable figures honoured include

Most Ven Wellampitiya Sumanadhamma Thero, Chief Incumbent of Sunethra Devi Purana Raja Maha Vihara - KINGS ANCIENT BUDDHA TEMPLE

A Aravindh Kumar MP, Minister of Education

Srilanka First Citizen Awardee Sri Lankabhimanya Karu Jayasuriya Speaker of the Parliament of Sri Lanka. Previously he was Mayor of Colombo, Minister of Power and Energy, Minister of Public Administration and Home Affairs and Minister of Buddha Sasana, Public Administration, and Democratic Governance in 2015. He has served as Chairman of the Leadership Council of the United National Party (UNP).

Jeewanashuree Sasanamamaka Victor Ranasinghe Ex.M.M.C Capital City of Sri Jayawardenapura Kotte

The Global Economic Forum believes in bringing together influential leaders from various sectors to set global agendas. They emphasise the positive impact of entrepreneurship on society and uphold high standards of moral, intellectual, and governmental integrity.

For more information, you can contact them at

Email: join@globaleconomicforum.in

Website: www.globaleconomicforum.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)