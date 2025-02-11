Global Innovation Leaders Converge at ET GCC Growth Summit 2025

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 11: The Economic Times announces a landmark gathering of Global Capability Center (GCC) leaders and innovators at the ET GCC Growth Summit 2025. The summit will take place on February 13, 2025, at Trident Hyderabad, bringing together industry pioneers who are shaping India's future as a global innovation hub.

Telangana's IT Minister, D. Sridhar Babu, will inaugurate the event, joined by Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, highlighting the government's commitment to strengthening India's GCC ecosystem.

The summit has drawn remarkable interest, with over 500 delegates and 45 speakers from leading global organizations confirmed to participate. Half of the attendees represent senior and top management positions, creating an environment for meaningful dialogue and collaboration.

Key Focus Areas:

- Innovation strategies driving next-generation GCC operations

- Emerging opportunities in agri-tech, education, and aerospace

- Implementation of diversity and inclusion initiatives

- Practical applications of generative AI under the DPDP Act

- Talent development for global operations

Distinguished speakers include Goldman Sachs India Co-Chairman Gunjan Samtani, JPMorgan Chase Managing Director Genevieve D'Souza, and Lloyds Technology Centre India CEO Sirisha Voruganti. They will share insights on critical topics, such as inter-GCC collaboration and technology-driven business transformation.

The Knowledge Arena, a dedicated networking space, will facilitate discussions between industry leaders and professionals at all levels. This platform creates opportunities for meaningful connections and knowledge exchange among the GCC community.

India's GCC landscape, currently home to over 1,500 centres across various sectors, continues to expand into new territories including hospitality, media, and quick-service restaurants. The summit will explore these growth opportunities while addressing practical challenges facing the industry.

"GCCs are instrumental in driving both business transformation and India's economic growth," notes Shri D. Sridhar Babu. "This summit provides a platform to strengthen collaboration and innovation within the ecosystem."

Register now to join this strategic gathering of GCC leaders and help shape the future of global innovation.

