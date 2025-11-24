Global Pharmaceutical Leaders from 7 Countries Attend Galgotias' International Conference - Pharmainnovate 2025

NewsVoir

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 24: The 2nd PHARMAINNOVATE SUMMIT 2025 an International Conference on "From Molecule to Medicine: Drug Development, Drug Delivery & Life-Saving Therapies" was successfully organized by Galgotias College of Pharmacy, bringing together distinguished academicians, researchers, and industry experts from across the globe. The two-day event aimed to foster knowledge exchange and highlight recent advancements in pharmaceutical sciences, innovative technologies, and the sustainable development of drug delivery systems.

Mr. Suneel Galgotia, Chairman of Galgotias College of Pharmacy, extended his immense support for the growth and success of this inspiring event. He reaffirmed his commitment to encouraging such meaningful initiatives and strengthening future endeavours that promote academic excellence and innovation.

The conference began with a motivating inaugural ceremony led by Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias College of Pharmacy. He appreciated the efforts of all participants and emphasized that such conferences strengthen knowledge exchange, foster collaboration, and position Galgotias as a growing hub of excellence in pharmaceutical research. His encouraging words set a positive and dynamic tone for the event.

Dr. Vikram Sharma, Director, Galgotias College of Pharmacy, delivered the welcome address and highlighted the significance of life-saving therapies in modern pharmacy practice.

On the first day of the conference, Prof. Vladimir Tolmachev from the Uppsala University, Sweden, provided deep insights into how engineered scaffold proteins can be designed to recognize and bind to specific tumour markers, enabling targeted imaging and therapy.

The day continued with an engaging lecture by Prof. Wenxin Wang, from the University of Dublin, Ireland, explained the limitations of current gene delivery systems and introduced advanced biomaterials engineered to enhance cellular uptake, transfection efficiency, and biocompatibility.

This was followed by Prof. Renata Fonseca Vianna Lopez from the University of São Paulo, Brazil, delivered an insightful lecture on Breaking Barriers.

In the afternoon session, Prof. h.c. Thomas Rades, from the University of Copenhagen, Denmark addressed the students. His talk explored the crucial role of solid-state forms in determining drug solubility, stability, and bioavailability,

The final session of the day featured Dr. Harendra Parekh, from the University of Queensland, Australia, then presented an insightful talk on Industry-Academia Alliances: Navigating the Crossroads of Innovative Platforms." He highlighted the growing need for strong collaboration between universities and the pharmaceutical industry to accelerate innovation.

The conference witnessed an overwhelming response, with more than 1300 registrations from participants across academic, research, and industrial sectors. A total of around 400 abstracts were submitted for poster and oral presentations, reflecting the high level of scholarly engagement. Selected abstracts were further published in the Scopus-indexed Journal of Applied Pharmaceutics, adding significant academic value and visibility to the contributions presented during the event.

