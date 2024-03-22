Globally-Trusted Houseware Brand Tramontina, with its 100-Year Legacy, Makes its Debut in India

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22: Tramontina, one of the largest houseware brands in the world, with a century of Brazilian legacy, announces its much-awaited launch in India. With its presence in over 120 countries, the brand will bring its pillars of quality and innovation to India with curated product ranges to suit Indian tastes.

Tramontina marks its Indian debut as a new phase of growth and expansion for the company, following its success in the North American, Latin American, and European markets. With its strong commitment to health and safety, the company will introduce its toxin-free cookware range to India, followed by a complete houseware solution range, including cookware, tableware, cutlery, furniture, and more, in the coming years. Parallelly, Tramontina plans to establish a partnership to create a cutting-edge manufacturing unit in India, strengthening its footprint and diversifying its product range.

Speaking about the launch, Marcelo Borges, CEO of Tramontina US, said, "As we step into the dynamic Indian market, we are excited to bring Tramontina's legacy of craftsmanship and innovation to the discerning Indian consumers. Our diverse product offerings cater to every household need, blending functionality with elegance, and we are confident that they will be well-received here."

He added, "We are establishing a highly experienced leadership team in India, led by Aruni Mishra, to oversee operations and ensure the best experience for our Indian consumers."

Aruni Mishra, CEO of Tramontina India said, "I am thrilled to embark on this new journey with Tramontina as the brand steps into the vibrant Indian market. With the increasing young demographic in the country, there is a new-found passion for cooking and following a healthy lifestyle. Tramontina is poised to cater to this growing demand by offering Indian consumers durable products that prioritize health and safety while delivering a 100% Worry-Free Cooking experience."

Tramontina was established in 1911 in the small town of Carlos Barbosa in South America. The company has become a common household name in the last century, with over 22,000 product offerings, including cookware, furniture, appliances, and more. Tramomtina's refined manufacturing process ensures that the products are both aesthetically superior and durable.

Committed to sustainable development, the company maintains a thorough Environmental Management Program to ensure the rational use of natural resources, reflecting its dedication to environmental stewardship.

With its entry into the Indian market, the brand plans to launch a "worry-free" cookware range and its legendary knife collection in the first phase, followed by flatware and tableware ranges. This professional-grade cookware is ideal for everyday home users and professional chefs and is made without toxins and PFAS, making it a safe and preferred choice

Tramontina aims to enrich household experiences for Indian consumers and become an integral part of their homes for generations to come.

