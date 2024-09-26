GM Navratri Mahotsav 2024: A Grand Celebration in Mira Bhainder

VMPL New Delhi [India], September 26: GM is proud to announce the much-anticipated GM Navratri Mahotsav 2024, to be held at the MBMC Ground in Mira Bhainder, starting from 3rd October. The event promises to be a spectacular celebration of culture, music, and tradition, marking the third consecutive year of GM's successful hosting of this vibrant festival. This year's Navratri Mahotsav will feature renowned playback singer Bhavin Shastri, a highly revered singer in the world of devotional and folk music. Bhavin Shastri has been honored with the Gujarat Gaurav Puraskar and boasts an impressive record of over 4000 performances worldwide. His talent and passion for traditional music will elevate the festive spirit, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

Jayanth Jain, CEO and MD of GM Modular, shared his excitement about the event, stating, "It is a proud moment for GM to conduct the Navratri Mahotsav for the second year in a row. Our commitment to celebrating Indian culture and bringing the community together grows stronger each year. With Bhavin Shastri headlining this year, we are confident that the experience will be even more memorable."

The GM Navratri Mahotsav has become a much-anticipated event in Mira Bhainder, attracting thousands of participants each year. This year's edition promises an even grander scale with vibrant decorations, traditional dance performances, and a variety of food stalls, ensuring a complete festive experience for all attendees.

