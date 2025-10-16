Go Earth Organic opens its 1st exclusive store in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, bringing the concept of "Farm to Family, the organic way"

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 16: Is it possible to return to the way farming was meant to be by nature?

In today's chemical-driven agriculture, Go Earth Organic is working to restore the natural harmony between soil and food. By reviving traditional cow-based farming practices, the brand nurtures healthier produce, reconnects consumers with nature, and supports farmers with sustainable livelihoods.

Founded in 2015 by Shravansingh Rao, Go Earth Organic began as a small campaign to support organic farming, with the motto of 'Food for Health'. It has since evolved into one of the most well-known organic food brands in the country, complying with both national and global organic standards.

The company continuously engages directly with farmers to help them switch to organic agriculture and acquire the necessary knowledge, skills, and certifications. With more than 9000 farmers already engaged in their support system, the company has further started efforts to create 'model villages' like Sarwana in the Jalore district of Rajasthan, where no foreign substances are bought for farming - rather all crops are grown using traditional and local methods.

The brand has opened its first exclusive retail outlet in Ahmedabad under its project of 'Farm-To-Family', where they envision a supply chain linking farmers directly with consumers with minimum mediators in between. This store will provide a range of 150+ certified organic products across categories like cereals, pulses, spices, oils, etc, becoming a one-stop solution for anyone who wants to make their kitchen chemical-free.

At the heart of Go Earth Organic's philosophy is the belief that the Indian cow is the cornerstone of sustainable agriculture. Using cow-excreta-based manures is one of the best ways to prevent harmful chemicals from entering our food and also to revive our soil health. In addition, the brand offers Panchgavya-based products to promote traditional, cow-based farming methods and further support rural livelihoods.

The brand not only promotes these practices among farmers but also provides bio-fertilizers and natural products under the brand Go Earth Bio. These initiatives empower farmers to become self-sufficient and environmentally responsible.

"Excessive chemicals harm not just the food we eat but also the soil and environment. We aim to restore the life of our soil through cow-based farming and modern technology. Our vision is clear: to practice sustainable farming for a thriving and independent India," shared Shravansingh Rao, Founder, Go Earth Organic

Unlike conventional agriculture, which focuses on yield at low cost, Go Earth Organic emphasizes quality over quantity. From seed selection to harvest, every stage follows strict international standards. All products are lab-tested and free from chemicals, preservatives, and toxins.

This ensures, "Har Swad Main Prakriti Ka Sparsh" (The taste that carries the touch of nature).

By connecting farmers directly with families, the brand builds trust and transparency. Its initiatives are shaping a healthier, more sustainable future. This future honors both tradition and innovation, as the brand expands into organic fruit-based snacks

After all, "Wellness isn't created in labs alone; it's nurtured in the soil, the cowshed, and the kitchen."

Go Earth Organic is available in international markets, serving 10+ countries. Being one of the largest organic food brands in India, they also serve a large number of B2B clients. Consumers nationwide can enjoy Go Earth Organic's products by ordering directly from their website (www.goearthorganic.com), or they can order through Amazon and Flipkart.

Visit the store in Ahmedabad to experience the true meaning of "Farm to Family" or order products from their website and get same-day delivery in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. Take home products that are pure, healthy, and ethically grown.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)