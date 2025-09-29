GoComet Named a "Customers' Choice" in the Gartner Peer Insights(™) Voice of the Customer: Transportation Management Systems

India PR Distribution

Singapore, September 29: Transportation Management Systems (TMS) have become foundational to building resilient, cost-optimized, and transparent supply chains. This transformation is reflected in Gartner's Peer Insights report for TMS, where GoComet is recognized as the sole vendor as a Customers' Choice in 2025. Unlike analyst-driven reports, this recognition is based entirely on direct feedback from end users - making it one of the strongest signs of trust in the market.

GoComet was also recently recognized as Customers' Choice in Gartner Peer Insights for RTTVP.

The recognition points to three defining shifts in the industry:

- User-driven validation: Adoption decisions are increasingly shaped by user experiences, not vendor claims.

- Operational ROI over features: Shippers prioritize real-world outcomes such as cost savings, visibility, and efficiency.

- Mainstream adoption: TMS is transitioning from being an innovation leveraged by a few to an essential system across global enterprises.

GoComet stood out with near-perfect ratings in key areas of Customer Experience, 98% of respondents have expressed their "willingness to recommend" GoComet with "93%" ratings being "5 star."

- Evaluation & Contracting (4.8/5)

- Integration & Deployment (4.9/5)

- Service & Support (4.9/5)

- Product Capabilities (4.8/5)

"Being recognized as a Customers' Choice is especially meaningful because it comes directly from the people who use the product every day," said Chitransh Sahai, Co-founder & CEO, GoComet. "At GoComet, every product we build is shaped by our customers' needs and feedback. This award is a reflection of our belief that true innovation starts with listening first and delivering solutions curated to real-world challenges."

Today, more than 500 enterprises across manufacturing, pharmaceutical, automotive, retail, and various other industries are leveraging GoComet's AI-powered TMS. The platform is helping enterprises:

- Increase OTIF (On-Time In-Full) performance

- Predict and manage disruptions in real time

- Automate vendor communication, documentation, and exception handling

- Drastically shorten lead times through smarter decision-making

As supply chain complexity deepens worldwide, customer-backed insights are likely to become one of the strongest signals of which technologies are truly moving the industry forward.

About Gartner Peer Insights(™):

Gartner Peer Insights(™) "Voice of the Customer" report consolidates verified customer reviews on its Peer Insights portal and categorizes vendors based on User Interest and Adoption, and Overall Experience.

Gartner, Peer Insights™, and The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice badge are trademarks of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates, and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in this content, nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About GoComet:

GoComet is the world's most intuitive AI-powered Transportation Management Software. The platform empowers businesses with real-time visibility, risk mitigation, and unified control across their supply chains - enabling faster decisions, lower costs, and greater efficiency. Trusted by 500+ global brands across 70+ countries, GoComet unifies data, automates workflows, and integrates seamlessly with leading ERP systems. Headquartered in Singapore, GoComet is on a mission to simplify global logistics - making it more transparent, resilient, and intelligent.

