Godrej Enterprises' India Circus Opens Its 7th Store in Mumbai

BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1: India Circus by Krsnaa Mehta, a flagship brand under the Godrej Enterprise Group, has further solidified its presence with the inauguration of its 7th store in Mumbai city. With ambitious plans to expand to 50 new stores nationwide by the end of 2025, of which 20 are currently operational, India Circus marks a significant milestone in its expansion strategy. India Circus, acquired by Godrej Enterprises has emerged as a frontrunner in the home decor, design, and lifestyle sectors. The brand is celebrated for its contemporary Indian aesthetics, seamlessly blending traditional Indian artistry with modern design sensibilities. India Circus honors and celebrates India through its myriad designs, offering a magical journey from the palaces of Rajasthan to the banana plantations of the Cauvery Delta.

"Our new store in Mumbai underscores our deep-rooted connection with this vibrant city," stated Krsnaa Mehta, Founder of India Circus. "It reflects our commitment to providing culturally inspired products that enrich the lives of our customers."

India Circus's expansion comes at a time when the brand is on track to achieve significant revenue growth, targeting Rs 400 crore by FY2026, up from its current revenue of close to Rs 100 crore. This ambitious goal reflects Godrej Enterprise' vision for India Circus to cater to the evolving demands of Indian consumers while maintaining high standards of quality and creativity. The brand's methodical and deliberate offline expansion strategy prioritizes quality over quantity, ensuring each store location is strategically planned for maximum impact.

Krsnaa Mehta, reflecting on the brand's journey, remarked, "We are committed to delivering exceptional design, superior quality, and affordable pricing, making our products an integral part of every home. Our goal is for India Circus to resonate with everyone, offering pieces that are not just aesthetically pleasing but also accessible and functional for everyday use."

India Circus's approach to offline expansion is twofold. Firstly, it aims for customers to experience the tactile and visual elements of the products in person. By allowing them to touch, feel, and see the craftsmanship and quality up close, a deeper, more tangible connection with the brand is created. Secondly, this offline presence supports and enhances online sales. Once customers have experienced the products in-store, they are more likely to make subsequent purchases online, confident in the quality and design they have already witnessed firsthand. This integrated strategy not only boosts the physical store presence but also drives digital growth, creating a cohesive and robust retail ecosystem.

The new Mumbai store, situated at Lokhandwala, will showcase India Circus's diverse product range, featuring home decor, fashion accessories, and lifestyle products. Each item embodies the brand's dedication to offering unique and aesthetically pleasing options for contemporary Indian homes. From vibrant cushion covers and exquisite tableware to elegant wall art and eclectic furniture pieces, India Circus consistently delivers stylish yet affordable solutions to elevate aesthetics.

