Gold Price Outlook 2026: What Rising Gold Prices Mean for Gold Loan Borrowers

New Delhi [India], February 12: Following a historic start to 2026 that saw gold prices climb to ₹1,60,540 per 10 grams, Muthoot Finance is providing a roadmap for consumers to navigate this new landscape. This 18% surge in value has prompted the gold loan leader to issue a market advisory, ensuring that borrowers are equipped to leverage their appreciating assets effectively. Muthoot Finance Issues Market Advisory as Domestic Gold Surges to ₹1.6 Lakh Milestone.

The advisory clarifies how these record prices directly enhance the borrowing capacity of Indian households. With global forecasts from institutions like Goldman Sachs projecting gold to reach $5,400 an ounce by year-end, Muthoot Finance is seeing a fundamental shift in how gold assets are utilized for liquidity.

Increased Collateral Value and Liquidity

The primary impact of the 2026 price rally is the significant increase in the Loan-to-Value (LTV) output. Since the RBI caps gold loan LTV at 75%, the rise in market price ensures that the same quantity of jewellery now secures a substantially higher capital amount.

"The current market dynamics have transitioned gold from a passive reserve into an active financial engine," said George Alexander Muthoot, Managing Director, Muthoot Finance. "We are advising borrowers to use this window of high valuation for strategic purposes, such as debt consolidation or business expansion. Our goal is to ensure that the appraisal process remains transparent so that customers can maximize the value of their assets during this historic rally."

Key Strategic Advantages:

Enhanced Borrowing Power: The absolute loan amount available per gram of gold has reached an all-time high.

Capital savings: The growth in asset equity allows many to move into more economical interest brackets. Muthoot Finance notes that as collateral value increases, customers often qualify for improved credit terms, lowering their long-term cost of borrowing.

Secure valuation: In a high-price market, the company highlights the necessity of using RBI-regulated lenders. This partnership ensures bank-grade security and guarantees that ornaments are appraised at real-time market peaks rather than arbitrary 'spot' prices.

