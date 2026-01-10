Grand Launch of Mahindra 'EV 9X' and 'XUV 7XO' at Seawoods Mall; Bollywood Actress Kashmera Shah Graces the Event

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10: The grand unveiling and launch ceremony of Mahindra's newest models, the EV 9X and XUV 7XO, took place with great style on January 8, 2026, at Seawoods Grand Central Mall, Navi Mumbai. Organised by the Bhavna Group, the event saw an enthusiastic response from car enthusiasts and customers across the city.

Leadership and Dignitaries:

The program was successfully executed under the guidance of Bhavna Group's Managing Director Rajesh Shah, Managing Director Aparna Shah, and Sales Group Head Harshit Shah. Several senior officials from Mahindra & Mahindra were present to mark the occasion, including:

Mr. Vishal Singh (Regional Manager, Mahindra)

Mr. Manik Sharma (Sales Manager, Electric Vehicles)

Ms. Safia Islam (Corporate Sales Manager)

Star Attraction: Kashmera Shah

The special highlight of the event was the presence of renowned Bollywood actress Kashmera Shah. Sharing her thoughts, she said, "Looking at the rising pollution, electric cars are the right choice. I already own an EV, but after seeing these new Mahindra models, I feel I might have been in a hurry to buy mine! I am now seriously considering these cars and urge customers to book theirs soon."

Digital Influence:

Popular YouTubers and influencers Sonali, Rutuja, Bhagyashree, and Pallavi also witnessed the launch. They shared live updates and reels on their Instagram pages, showcasing the beauty and features of the cars to their followers.

Management Insight:

Mr. Rajesh Shah emphasized that Mahindra has always been a pioneer in bringing new technology to the market. He urged the residents of Navi Mumbai to visit and experience these world-class vehicles.

Mrs. Aparna Shah noted that modern customers are very discerning and look for advanced systems and comfort, both of which are central to these new models.

Highlights of the New Models:

The officials expressed great confidence that the XUV 7XO would become the first choice for customers and break previous sales records. They also highlighted how the EV 9X balances environmental sustainability with high-end performance.

The event concluded on a high note with the dealer team, customers, and members of the press capturing the memorable moments of this spectacular launch.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)