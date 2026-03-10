Grassroot-level Initiatives Take Center Stage in this Humans of Bombay Feature

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9: Humans of Bombay's recent podcast episode features an intimate conversation with Seema Singh, philanthropist, entrepreneur, and cultural advocate, whose life is a masterclass in turning privilege into purpose.

In a candid exchange with host Karishma Mehta, Seema opens up about her journey from a sheltered upbringing in Patna to building a life of extraordinary impact in Mumbai. What emerges is a portrait of a woman reshaping lives far from the spotlight.

Watch the full conversation here: youtu.be/9DuHfQiEO-I?si=f3_d0EXCbIcUH32W

At the heart of her work is MeghaShrey, an NGO she self-funds entirely, with no CSR grants and no corporate sponsorships.

Named after her children Meghna and Shrey, the organization has touched thousands of lives, from adopting a school of 1,000 girls in Bihar with scholarships and self-defense training, to vaccinating nearly 100,000 women against cervical cancer across rural Maharashtra, Bihar, Punjab, and Delhi.

She also supports 150 children in Mumbai with education and sports, and aids over 120 senior citizens at an old age home in Dahisar.

Her anti-dowry advocacy was sparked by something deeply personal, watching her household helper unable to marry off her daughter because the groom's family demanded a scooter. That moment, she says, changed everything.

Beyond philanthropy, Seema champions India's artisan economy through her fashion label SS by Seema Singh, created to support weavers and emerging designers hit hardest by the pandemic.

This is the kind of conversation you'll want to sit with.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)