Greaves Cotton Limited Recognised Among India's Top 25 Best Workplaces in Manufacturing 2025

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 18: Greaves Cotton Limited, a diversified engineering company with a 165-year legacy, has been honored as one of the Top 25 India's Best Workplaces™ in Manufacturing 2025 in the Mid-size category by Great Place To Work® India. This recognition underscores Greaves' commitment to fostering a high-trust workplace culture and employee empowerment, as highlighted in the 8th edition of the Great Place To Work® study, which surveyed over 8 lakh employees across 340+ organizations, setting a benchmark for workplace excellence.

Shefali Bairaria Suri, Group CHRO, Greaves Cotton Limited, commented: "Being recognised as one of India's Best Workplaces in Manufacturing is a testament to our unwavering commitment to fostering a people-first culture. At Greaves, we believe that empowering our employees with the right opportunities, an inclusive workplace, and a shared sense of purpose drives innovation and business excellence. Our journey of transformation is deeply rooted in our mission to create a trust-driven and high-performing work environment, where every employee thrives."

From a single-fuel, single-product company, Greaves Cotton Limited evolved into a multi-product, fuel-agnostic diversified engineering company, offering a wide range of sustainable mobility solutions, clean energy products, and advanced engineering innovations. Guided by the purpose of empowering lives, Greaves is a purpose-led organization that drove inclusive growth and transformation in the industry.

At Greaves, the core values are deeply embedded in Panchtatva--the five elements that guide their commitment to sustainability, innovation, and excellence. The Company believes in fostering an inclusive and diverse workforce, empowering individuals across all levels. This commitment is exemplified at their state-of-the-art motors and controllers facility in Shendra (Aurangabad), where skilled female operators and supervisors lead with precision and expertise. Notably, the model manufacturing unit is entirely run by a female workforce, setting a new benchmark for diversity and empowerment in the manufacturing sector.

As the Company continues its journey towards sustainable growth and technological leadership, Greaves remains dedicated to enhancing workplace culture, promoting diversity, and driving excellence across all operations.

About Greaves Cotton Limited:

Greaves Cotton Limited (GCL), also known as Greaves, is a diversified, multi-product, multi-fuel, and multi-location engineering company with a legacy of 165 years and strong brand trust. Originally renowned for its single-cylinder diesel engines, Greaves has transformed into a fuel-agnostic, end-to-end mobility solutions provider, driven by the purpose of "Empowering Lives". The Company is enabling a sustainable transition to green mobility and aims to touch a billion lives by 2030. Greaves is building a digitally integrated ecosystem that connects consumers, business partners, and service providers across the entire mobility value chain.

Through its five independent business units--Greaves Engineering, Greaves Electric Mobility Ltd., Greaves Retail, Greaves Finance Ltd., and Greaves Technologies Ltd.--Greaves combines agility with strategic focus, delivering innovation and enhancing accessibility for consumers. With significant investments in technology and human capital, the Company is positioned to lead in India's EV and sustainable mobility markets. The Company remains committed to sustainable growth and economic progress, making it a trusted partner in shaping the future of mobility in India.

For more information, visit- www.greavescotton.com

Disclaimer: -

"This press release may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects upon Greaves Cotton Limited and its subsidiaries/ associates ("Greaves"). These forward-looking statements involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include, amongst others: general economic and business conditions in India and overseas, our ability to successfully implement our strategy, our research and development efforts, our growth and expansion plans and technological changes, changes in the value of the Indian Rupee and other currency changes, changes in the Indian and international interest rates, change in laws and regulations that apply to the related industries, increasing competition in and the conditions of the related industries, changes in political conditions in India and changes in the foreign exchange control regulations in India. Neither Greaves, nor our directors, or any of our subsidiaries/associates assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this release."

Disclaimer:-

GREAVES ELECTRIC MOBILITY LIMITED is proposing, subject to receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations, to make an initial public offering of its equity shares and has filed a draft red herring prospectus dated December 23, 2024 ("DRHP") with SEBI and the Stock Exchanges. The DRHP is available on the website of SEBI at www.sebi.gov.in, on the websites of the Stock Exchanges, i.e., BSE and NSE at www.bseindia.com and www.nseindia.com, respectively, on the website of the Company at www.greaveselectricmobility.com and on the websites of the BRLMs, i.e. Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited at www.motilaloswalgroup.com, IIFL Capital Services Limited (formerly known as IIFL Securities Limited) at www.iiflcap.com and JM Financial Limited at www.jmfl.com, respectively. Any potential investors should note that investment in equity shares involves a high degree of risk. For details, potential investors should refer to the red herring prospectus which may be filed with the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu at Chennai in the future.

Potential Bidders should not rely on the DRHP filed with SEBI and the Stock Exchanges in making any investment decision.

This announcement does not constitute an invitation or offer of securities for sale in any jurisdiction. The Equity Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("U.S. Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold within the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. Accordingly, the Equity Shares are only being offered and sold (i) within the United States to "qualified institutional buyers" (as defined in Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act) in private transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act, and (ii) outside the United States in offshore transactions in reliance on Regulation S and the applicable laws of the jurisdiction where those offers and sales occur. There will be no public offering of the Equity Shares in the United States.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2621994/Best_Workplace_GCL.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)