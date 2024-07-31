Green Mine and Uniqus Enter a Strategic Alliance for Accounting & Reporting and ESG Services in Germany, Austria and Switzerland

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31: Green Mine, a financial accounting and ESG advisory services provider, based in Essen, Germany, announced a strategic alliance with Uniqus Consultech, a tech-enabled global platform that offers consulting solutions in the accounting & reporting, finance operations, governance, risk, and ESG domains.

This alliance provides comprehensive, efficient, and innovative solutions to address both environmental and financial management challenges for clients across Germany, Austria and Switzerland using a truly integrated global delivery model. This partnership reflects a shared vision of driving enhanced value to clients through a powerful blend of sustainability and technology.

Sandip Khetan, Co-Founder, Global Head of Accounting & Reporting Consulting at Uniqus, remarked, "Our collaboration with Green Mine, with their deep expertise in sustainability solutions and accounting advisory services, allows us to leverage their deep industry knowledge and established presence in Germany, Switzerland and Austria. This alliance is a perfect synergy of strengths and reflects our shared vision of leading the industry through technological innovation in service delivery."