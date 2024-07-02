Greenlam Industries Limited awarded as the largest exporter in the category of decorative laminates for the 14th consecutive year

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], July 2: Greenlam Industries Limited - leaders in decorative surfaces, has been awarded the export excellence award as highest exporter of 'Decorative Laminates' for the years 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 from The Plastics Export Promotion Council (sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Department of Commerce, Government of India). Through this award, Greenlam Industries Limited has been recognized to be the country's Top Exporter of Decorative Laminates for the last 14 consecutive years. The award ceremony was organized in Mumbai on June 07, 2024.

Speaking on this special occasion, Parul Mittal, Director, Greenlam Industries Limited, said, "We are immensely proud to receive recognition as the foremost exporter of decorative laminates. This honor marks a significant accomplishment for us, as we celebrate our 14th consecutive year at the pinnacle of this industry and highlights our brand scale growth in the decorative laminates category. Our aspiration is to persistently aim for elevated goals and continue to deliver superior quality, innovative products that resonate with the latest trends and technology for our valued customers. We express our heartfelt gratitude for this acknowledgment of our sustained efforts in this dynamic industry."

In line with Greenlam's commitment to pursuing continuous improvement in products and technology and seeking opportunities in uncertainty, the award is the recognition of the hard work that has been put in by all the company employees in these years. The company has created its foothold in the national and international market with the largest and widest distribution network of over 23,000 channel partners across the country. In the international market, the company's product is available in over 100 countries, supported by 4 international distribution centers, 15 international offices, 8 operational overseas subsidiaries and 130+ multi-cultural employees.

About Greenlam Industries Limited

Greenlam is among the world's top 3, Asia's largest and India's No. 1 surfacing solutions brand. With its presence in over 100 countries, Greenlam has focused on developing quality products with a great passion for innovation. It offers end to end surfacing solutions spread across decorative laminates, compact laminates, interior and exterior clads, restroom cubicles & locker solutions, decorative veneers, engineered wooden floors and doors and plywood.

Greenlam Group, with five state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in India located at Behror (Rajasthan), Nalagarh (Himachal Pradesh), Prantij (Gujarat), Tindivanam (Tamil Nadu), and Naidupeta (Andhra Pradesh) is the first choice of architects, interior designers, and homeowners when it comes to transforming living spaces.

Greenlam aims and acts to save and preserve nature in its pristine form by ethical sourcing of its raw materials from the world over. Coupled with this, the products are FSC®, PEFC™, Greenguard Gold, Greenguard, GreenLabel (Singapore), GRIHA, GreenPro, NSF certified and are Anti-bacterial, thereby ensuring they are environment friendly and safe to use. With its extensive presence of sales team and channel partners globally, Greenlam is just a call away to give your spaces a fresh look.

For more information, please visit us at: https://www.greenlamindustries.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2451998/Greenlam_Industries_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)