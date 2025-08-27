Gresbond by Kajaria redefines tile adhesive marketing with humour-led digital campaign

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 27: Gresbond by Kajaria, the premium tile adhesive brand from India's largest tile manufacturer, has unveiled its latest digital campaign for 2025 titled 'Gresbond Se Lagaya Hota, To Aisa Nahi Hota'. The campaign departs from conventional product-led advertising and instead blends humour with cultural resonance to underline the brand's promise of strength and reliability.

The initiative is structured as a ten-ad digital series, each reflecting the comic tone and relatable style of internet humour. Everyday mishaps are showcased in the films, with the narrative suggesting how the outcome could have been avoided with Gresbond's trusted adhesive strength.

Breaking clutter in a functional category

Traditionally, tile adhesive marketing in India has focused on durability claims or technical demonstrations. With this campaign, Kajaria has opted for an entertainment-first approach, aiming to engage audiences while also educating them about the functional superiority of adhesives over cement.

"This campaign reflects our belief that impactful brand communication can engage as well as inform. By blending wit with a clear value proposition, we've reinforced Gresbond's promise of enduring strength and reliability," said Kartik Kajaria, Head of Gresbond by Kajaria.

The digital-first series is optimised for short-form, mobile viewing and designed for high shareability on social platforms. By aligning with meme culture, the brand hopes to resonate with younger, digitally native audiences, while maintaining its premium identity.

Addressing industry awareness gaps

The campaign also seeks to educate consumers, dealers, and contractors about the need for adhesives in modern tile fixing. With larger and denser slabs, vitrified tiles, and zero-porosity surfaces becoming common, cement is no longer a reliable solution. Cement shrinks after drying, often causing cracks, hollowness and tile failure, while adhesives are polymer-engineered to ensure stronger bonding and flexibility.

By spotlighting this issue through humour-driven storytelling, Kajaria is addressing a genuine market need while promoting modern practices in tile laying.

Shaping consumer behaviour

Globally, adhesives are the standard for tile installation, but in India cement continues to dominate due to its lower cost and familiarity. However, as demand rises for premium homes and durable finishes, adhesives are gaining traction. Gresbond, backed by Kajaria's extensive distribution network, is well-positioned to lead this behavioural shift in the Indian market.

"With 'Gresbond Se Lagaya Hota, To Aisa Nahi Hota,' we've demonstrated that premium products deserve premium storytelling -- intelligent, relatable, and memorable," Kajaria added.

A premium identity reinforced

Industry observers note that this campaign mirrors a broader trend where B2B and semi-technical products are adopting consumer-style storytelling to increase awareness and recall. By using humour without compromising on its premium positioning, Gresbond is aiming to build long-term brand equity in a category that traditionally receives low consumer engagement.

As Kajaria continues to expand its marketing narratives beyond conventional approaches, the campaign reflects its larger ambition -- to modernise the tile adhesive category in India and bring it in line with global standards.

Visit - https://www.gresbondbykajaria.com/.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)