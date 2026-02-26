GROHE Launches Matte Black Ceramics in India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 26: GROHE, a leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings, today launches Matte Black Ceramics in India, responding to growing consumer demand for sophistication and sleekness beyond white ceramics. With this launch, GROHE extends matte black ceramic finish across its entire bathroom range in both GROHE and GROHE SPA portfolios, delivering India's maturing design appetite with the same engineering quality synonymous with GROHE, now in a matte black ceramic finish.

For decades, white ceramic has been the standard choice in Indian bathrooms, representing cleanliness and neutrality. However, as Indian consumers seek more personalized and lasting choices in their homes, the brand is introducing matte black as an option that offers sophistication and visual cohesiveness. The launch responds to a shift in consumer preference from safe neutrals to colours that bring character and timelessness to bathroom spaces.

Speaking on the launch, Priya Rustogi, Leader (Managing Director), India, LIXIL IMEA, said, "Indian consumers today want bathrooms that reflect their personal choices rather than follow standard formulas. Customers are moving away from safe neutrals and looking for timeless colours that bring character to their homes, and Matte black addresses this need. It offers sophistication through restraint and allows consumers to coordinate their entire bathroom in a single finish. With this launch, GROHE brings matte black ceramics to its trusted GROHE and GROHE SPA portfolio, enabling homeowners to create cohesive, design-forward bathroom spaces where colour becomes the defining element of the experience."

The launch also reflects a broader cultural shift. Consumers are choosing restraint over excess, depth over display, and intentional design over decoration. In that context, Matte Black arrives as a definitive colour profile, that caters to Indian homes that have an appetite for quiet luxury and more mindful consumption. By reducing trend volatility, elevating ceramics into design objects, integrating hygiene performance with aesthetic precision, and enabling seamless coordination across price tiers, GROHE positions matte black as a fundamental for thoughtfully designed living spaces.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)