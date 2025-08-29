Ground-breaking Ceremony of Air Conditioning Division - Vignesh Polymers India Private Limited at SIPCOT Industrial Park

NewsVoir

Sriperumbudur (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 29: Vignesh Polymers, a pioneer in appliance and automotive component and module manufacturing, today marked a historic milestone with the Ground-breaking Ceremony of its Air Conditioning Division, unveiling its 10th Factory Unit at the SIPCOT Industrial Park, Sriperumbudur Taluk.

The new facility will feature a world-class manufacturing unit, reinforcing the company's commitment to innovation, excellence, and global quality standards. The project involves the establishment of a fully integrated air-conditioning manufacturing facility, designed to support end-to-end production under one roof. The plant will encompass sheet metal fabrication, heat exchanger and copper tubing lines, injection moulding and EPS packing operations as well as the in-house production of propeller and crossflow fans.

The event was graced by distinguished guests from Blue Star, including:

- Mohit Sud, Group President, CPAG Division

- Nithianand S, Executive VP (P & SCM)

- Haridas C, Executive VP - Sales and Marketing

- Munish Malhotra, VP (P & SCM)

- Suresh Kaushal, VP - Corporate QA

- Sudhir Sonkhedkar, GM (P & SCM)

- Naveen Kumar, Plant Head

- Bijal Naik, Procurement Head

- Kulin Bankar, QA Head

- Jaysingh Chaudhary, AGM - SQA

- Saravanakumar Muthu, Manager (P & SCM)

- Satyaban Behera, Zonal Head - Union Bank of India, Chennai

The celebrations began with a traditional welcome, Tamil Thai Valthu, and lamp lighting ceremony, followed by the Groundbreaking ritual. Guests also participated in a symbolic tree planting activity, underscoring Vignesh Polymers' vision of sustainability alongside industrial progress.

M/s Vignesh Polymers, founded in 2005 and headquartered in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, is one of the fastest-growing manufacturing companies in South India, catering to the White Goods, Automobile, Consumer Electronics, and emerging EV sectors. With seven state-of-the-art current facilities spread across Tamil Nadu and Goa and supported by a strong workforce of over 600 qualified professionals, the organisation currently produces more than 460 components. Its core expertise spans Injection Moulding, Blow Moulding, EPS Moulding, Sheet Metal Fabrication, Welding, Painting, BLDC Motors, Cross Flow Fans, and Room Air Conditioner Components. Over the years, Vignesh Polymers has consistently invested in advanced technologies such as Robotics and Industry 4.0, while also diversifying into food and beverage packaging under the Sowkea brand and entering the EV segment through Vignesh Electric.

The company was promoted by Thiru R.B. Sivakumar, a first-generation entrepreneur and Diploma Holder in Plastics Mould Making Technology from the prestigious CIPET Institute, Ahmedabad. With over 20 years of experience in the plastics industry, he has undergone training in South Korea and Taiwan to gain expertise in best practices for manufacturing high-precision plastic components. His vision and leadership continue to drive Vignesh Polymers towards growth, excellence and customer trust.

