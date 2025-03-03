Group 108 Hosts Runathon "Group 108 10K Run", Draws 800+ Runners Promoting Fitness and Community Spirit

NewsVoir

Delhi-NCR [India], March 3: Group 108, NCR's leading real estate developer, successfully hosted its first-ever Runathon "Group 108 10K Run", at Grandthum, Greater Noida West, in association with the Nefowa Foundation. The event witnessed an overwhelming response with over 800 participants, bringing together runners, fitness enthusiasts, and the community.

The run featured three chip-timed categories, 10 km, 5 km, and 3 km, along with a Walkathon, welcoming participants of all ages and fitness levels. Participants also enjoyed a host of premium perks, including running T-shirts, on-route hydration, energy drinks, finisher medals, post-run refreshments, medical assistance, and professional event photography and videography.

Dr. Amish Bhutani, Managing Director, Group 108, said, "We are thrilled by the overwhelming response we received for the Runathon "Group 108 10K Run". Seeing 800+ participants come together to embrace fitness and community spirit reinforces our vision of promoting active, balanced lifestyles. We look forward to making this an annual tradition that unites people in the pursuit of wellness, camaraderie, and a healthier future."

Winners across various categories were honored with trophies, medals, and certificates, recognizing their outstanding performance and dedication to fitness. Manish K Aggarwal secured the top position in the 10.00Km Male category, while Usha Paliwal claimed victory in the 10.00Km Female category. In the 5.00Km Male category, Vipin Malhotra took first place, with Radha Singh leading the 5.00Km Female category. The 3.00Km Male category saw Ravendr Kumar emerge as the winner, while Jaya Vishwakarma dominated the 3.00Km Female category. With the immense success of this first edition, Group 108 aims to expand the scale and impact of future fitness initiatives, further strengthening its commitment to holistic living.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)