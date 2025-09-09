Group 108 Receives Part CC for Grandthum, Greater Noida West

NewsVoir

Delhi-NCR [India], September 9: Noida-based realty player, Group 108, has received Part CC for its flagship project, Grandthum, in Greater Noida West. This milestone paves the way for over 1300 customers to begin receiving possession, reaffirming Group 108's commitment to fulfilling its delivery promise and quality execution. Spread across 23 acres (approx.), Grandthum brings together signature office spaces, high-street retail, multiplex, dining, and leisure zones into a unified ecosystem. Since its launch in 2019, the development has emerged as a landmark in NCR's commercial real estate landscape.

Its twin signature office towers (G+34 and G+30 floors) come with Sky Deck on the 27th and 28th floors, offering panoramic views of the region. Adding to its appeal is a vibrant 8 lakh sq. ft.(approx.) high-street retail promenade with more than 100 outlets, a five-screen multiplex with 900 seating capacity, and zones dedicated to QSRs, High Energy bars, and experiential leisure.

One of Grandthum's most distinctive highlight is its Yacht Garden, an open-air zone with an approx two-acre water body, landscaped sit-outs, and lush green promenade designed to elevate the visitor experience. The project also offers multi-level car parking, three-tier security, high-speed escalators, and uninterrupted power backup, ensuring convenience and comfort at every touchpoint.

Dr. Amish Bhutani, Managing Director, Group 108, said, "Receiving the Part CC for Grandthum and offering possession to more than 1,300 customers is a proud achievement for us. From the very outset, our vision was to create a development that is not only limited to real estate but becomes a complete ecosystem for work, retail, and leisure. This milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to quality, execution excellence, and our promise to deliver spaces that create long-term value for our customers."

Sanchit Bhutani, Managing Director, Group 108, added, "Securing Part CC further strengthens Grandthum's position as one of NCR's most prominent commercial developments, at a time when Noida-Greater Noida is witnessing strong interest from global businesses and MNCs. With world-class office infrastructure, a dynamic retail promenade, and lifestyle-driven offerings, Grandthum is well-placed to cater to the evolving needs of enterprises and communities alike. This is not just a regulatory milestone--it is the realization of our vision to establish a future-ready business and lifestyle hub for the region."

With over 60 marquee national and international brands on board, Grandthum is cementing its position as a premier destination for shopping, recreation, and community experiences. The project is also IGBC Platinum Pre-Certified, underscoring Group 108's commitment to sustainability, energy efficiency, and responsible development.

With its prime location near the upcoming Jewar International Airport, excellent connectivity to Noida, Delhi, and Ghaziabad, and proximity to a large catchment of over a few lakh families, Grandthum is set to emerge as one of NCR's most vibrant and future-ready commercial destinations.

