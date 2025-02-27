Group 108 to Host Runathon "Group 108 10K Run" at Grandthum, Greater Noida West on March 2

NewsVoir

Delhi NCR [India], February 27: Group 108, NCR's leading real estate developer, is all set to host its first-ever Runathon, "Group 108 10K Run", a fitness event designed for runners on March 2, 2025 at Grandthum, Greater Noida West. This exciting event will feature three categories--10 km, 5 km, and 3 km--to encourage individuals of all ages and fitness levels to come together and engage in a meaningful pursuit of health and well-being. Through this initiative, Group 108 aims to promote wellness, fitness, and a holistic approach to living. Group 108 in association with the Nefowa Foundation, aims to amplify the event's impact and foster a sense of collective responsibility toward promoting health and fitness.

Dr. Amish Bhutani, Managing Director, Group 108, said, "Runathon - Group 108 10k Run, is an initiative to promote a balanced lifestyle that integrates physical, mental, and emotional well-being. By organizing this event, Group 108 hopes to inspire participants to take charge of their fitness journey and contribute to creating a culture of wellness in the community. We look forward to enthusiastic participation and aim to make this an annual tradition that promotes fitness and camaraderie in the region."

All registered participants will enjoy an array of exciting elements, including a premium running T-shirt, on-route hydration and energy drinks, post-run refreshments and medals with online certificates to commemorate their achievements. The event will also ensure medical support and safety assistance throughout, along with professional photography and videography to capture memorable moments. To add to the excitement, fun-filled activities will keep the energy high, making it a truly engaging and rewarding experience for all.

The Runathon "Group 108 10K Run" is more than just a race--it is a reflection of the company's broader commitment to creating spaces that promote sustainable living and community well-being. With a focus on delivering quality and integrity, Group 108 strives to build not just structures, but thriving environments where people can live, work, and grow in harmony.

