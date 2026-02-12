Growtele Communication Eyes USD 55 Million Valuation on Back of CPaaS Growth

PNN

New Delhi [India], February 12: Growtele Communication Pvt Ltd, a Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider, is targeting a valuation of around ₹500 crore (approximately USD 55 million) as it expects to double its turnover in FY26, supported by rising enterprise adoption of cloud-based and AI-enabled messaging solutions.

Founded in 2021, Growtele Communication provides messaging and customer engagement infrastructure to enterprises and government organisations across sectors such as fintech, e-commerce, logistics, education and consumer services. The company currently serves over 200 clients, including Ebix Cash, Lenskart, Shadowfax, FirstCry, KreditBee and Jaro Education.

"We are working towards a valuation of around USD 55 million over the next year, driven by growth in enterprise messaging volumes and increased adoption of AI-led communication technologies," said Md Ahmad, Founder and Managing Director, Growtele Communication.

CPaaS demand accelerates

The CPaaS segment has seen steady growth globally as enterprises move away from legacy telecom systems towards API-driven communication platforms for messaging, alerts and customer engagement. Services such as SMS, WhatsApp Business messaging, RCS, IVR and email integration have become integral to customer experience, authentication and transactional communication.

India has emerged as a key growth market for CPaaS providers due to large-scale digital adoption, expanding smartphone penetration and regulatory mandates around consent-based communication. Enterprises are increasingly consolidating messaging traffic with compliant vendors offering delivery reliability, transparent reporting and adherence to regulatory norms.

Industry participants note that the expansion of digital lending, e-commerce, online education and app-based services has further increased demand for high-volume, low-latency messaging infrastructure.

AI integration and platform scale

Growtele offers a full-stack CPaaS portfolio, including SMS APIs, WhatsApp Business API, IVR solutions, RCS messaging and email services. The company processes close to one billion messages per month through its platform.

According to the company, artificial intelligence is increasingly used across traffic routing, delivery optimisation, fraud detection and performance analytics. AI-driven tools help improve delivery efficiency, reduce message failures and provide real-time insights to enterprise clients.

Several enterprise clients have gradually shifted a significant portion of their messaging traffic to Growtele's platform, citing service reliability, transparent dashboards and timely delivery, the company said.

Compliance-led infrastructure

With data protection and consent management becoming central to enterprise communications, Growtele has focused on building a compliance-first platform. The company aligns with India's Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP Act, 2023) and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) framework for commercial messaging.

The platform also complies with international regulations, including the US Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) and the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), enabling it to support enterprises with cross-border communication requirements.

"Regulatory compliance and transparency are now key factors for enterprises selecting CPaaS partners," Ahmad said.

Operations and outlook

Growtele operates from offices in Noida, Bengaluru and Kolkata and employs a 50-member team across platform engineering, API integration, customer support, sales and compliance. The company has expanded its leadership and technical teams by hiring professionals with experience in telecom, cloud infrastructure and enterprise messaging.

Going forward, Growtele plans to enhance its AI capabilities, strengthen automation across its platform and deepen engagement with high-volume enterprise clients. It is also exploring partnerships with global carriers and OTT platforms to support long-term growth.

As enterprises increasingly view CPaaS as mission-critical digital infrastructure, companies offering scalable, compliant and intelligent communication platforms are expected to see sustained demand growth, industry participants said.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)