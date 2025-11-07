Growth in base orders and revenue underscore stable business execution

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 7: ABB India Limited announced its financial results for the July-September quarter (Q3) of calendar year 2025, registering strong performance driven by base order growth, revenue expansion, and consistent execution across businesses. The company reported a 16.2% quarter-on-quarter increase in profit after tax, which stood at INR 409 crore compared to INR 352 crore in the last quarter. Revenues grew 14% year-on-year to INR 3,311 crore, reflecting robust project execution and a healthy demand environment across key sectors.

Total orders for the quarter were INR 3,233 crore, with Motion and Robotics & Discrete Automation divisions leading the growth. The order portfolio was supported by key wins in renewables, electric mobility, electronics, process automation, and industrial electrification. These included wind converters for renewable energy, robotics for EV manufacturing and electronics assembly, as well as automation and drives solutions for metals, power distribution, and food and beverage industries. ABB India's order backlog stood at INR 9,895 crore as of September 30, 2025, providing strong revenue visibility for the coming quarters.

Commenting on the results, Sanjeev Sharma, Managing Director, ABB India, said, "We have had another quarter of consistent performance with growth led by base orders and revenue expansion. I am proud of the team for serving customers across 23 market segments while navigating a year of cautious spending. As we look ahead, ABB India remains well-positioned to capture domestic opportunities arising from regulatory easings and industrial momentum, while staying committed to our sustainability goals."

Looking ahead, ABB India remains optimistic about growth opportunities arising from India's strong macroeconomic fundamentals and government-led investments in infrastructure, manufacturing, and renewable energy. The company continues to see encouraging demand trends in high-potential sectors such as renewables, data centers, electronics, process industries, and food and beverage. Backed by a strong localization strategy, diversified portfolio, and focus on digitalization and energy-efficient technologies, ABB India is well-prepared to sustain growth and drive innovation in an evolving industrial landscape.

