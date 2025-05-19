GS1 India to Host GS1 General Assembly 2025 in Mumbai: 'Building Bridges for a Better Tomorrow'

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19: GS1 India is proud to host the GS1 General Assembly 2025 in Mumbai from 20th to 22nd May 2025. With the theme 'Building Bridges for a Better Tomorrow,' this prestigious annual global event brings together leaders and change makers to shape the future of global supply chains.

GS1 India will be hosting the GS1 General Assembly in Mumbai from 20th to 22nd May2025. The event will have 250+ guests representing the GS1 Management Board comprising some of the global leading companies, and Chairmen and CEOs representing 118 Member Organizations worldwide. Together, these global leaders will explore how standards and emerging technologies are accelerating digital transformation and enabling smarter, more resilient supply chains--with a central highlight being the official approval of GS1 Vision 2030, the organisation's bold new strategic direction.

"With the approval of GS1 Vision 2030 here in India, we mark a milestone moment for our global community. This new strategy sets a bold course for the future--one where data can be trusted, shared, and acted upon in real time. In a world shaped by digital acceleration and AI, our role is to enable companies of all sizes to seamlessly reach markets, enhance supply chain efficiency and resilience, meet sustainability and regulatory demands, and empower consumers and patients with information they can trust," said Renaud de Barbuat, President and CEO, GS1.

S. Swaminathan, CEO, GS1 India said, "We are honoured to host the GS1 General Assembly 2025. As supply chains around the world evolve to become more digital, transparent, and resilient, this year's them reflects our collective commitment to collaboration and transformation. Through global standards, we are not just enabling smarter supply chains; we are laying the foundation for trustworthy ecosystems powered by trusted data that benefit consumers, businesses, and governments alike."

The event will have voices from Indian industry sectors such as retail, healthcare, technology, supply chain management, and e-commerce. These leaders will explore how global standards and emerging technologies are accelerating digital transformation and creating smarter, more resilient supply chains.

Key discussion topics will include:

* The launch of Vision 2030 and its impact on the industry

* Ambition 2027 and the global transition to next generation barcodes

* The transformative impact of emerging technologies like AI and Block chain

About GS1

GS1 is a neutral, not-for-profit standards organisation that is best known for the barcode, named by the BBC as one of "the 50 things that made the world economy." GS1 standards improve the efficiency, safety and visibility of supply chains across physical and digital channels in 25 sectors. GS1 standards enable organisations to identify, capture and share information seamlessly. Our scale and reach - local Member Organisations in 118 countries, more than 2 million user companies and 10 billion transactions every day -ensure that GS1 standards create a common language that supports systems and processes across the globe. Find out more at www.gs1.org.

About GS1 India

GS1 India is a member organisation affiliated to GS1 Global. It has been setup by the Ministry of Commerce, Govt. of India along with trade bodies like CII, FICCI, IMC, ASSOCHAM, APEDA, FIEO and organisations such as Spices Board, Indian Institute of Packaging and BIS. Find out more at www.gs1india.org.

The GS1 General Assembly is an annual meeting which brings entire GS1 global community together and where organisation's key decisions and global disruptions are discussed.

