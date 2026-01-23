GUESS?, Inc. Announces Chiara Ferragni As The New Face Of The Spring 2026 Global Campaign

HT Syndication

Lugano [Switzerland], January 23: GUESS?, Inc. proudly announces global entrepreneur and fashion icon Chiara Ferragni as the face of its Spring/Summer 2026 global advertising campaign, a choice that reflects the brand's longstanding commitment to the power of women who define their own path with confidence, vision, and resilience. Captured through the unmistakable cinematic lens of the renowned Morelli Brothers, the campaign brings this vision to life with refined intensity and contemporary allure.

"We're thrilled to have Chiara Ferragni as the face of our new GUESS campaign," says Paul Marciano, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of GUESS?, Inc. "From the very beginning, we felt a strong connection with Chiara, her energy, confidence, attitude and of course her beauty were right for GUESS. She represents a woman who believes in herself and moves forward with strength, and that spirit comes through naturally in the SS26 collection: modern, versatile, and full of personality."

With her ability to evolve, inspire, and transform personal experience into creative strength, Ferragni naturally aligns with a brand that has always celebrated bold femininity and self-expression.

A symbol of innovation, self-expression, and digital influence, Ferragni marks a bold new chapter for GUESS, bridging the brand's iconic heritage with the spontaneity and vibrancy of today's social language. The campaign reflects the dynamic evolution of the GUESS brand identity: glamorous yet genuine, aspirational yet authentic, and expressive of the many facets of the contemporary GUESS woman.

Honoring the brand's legacy while embracing its future, the campaign unfolds as a refined dialogue between past and present. Alternating between black-and-white and vivid color, the imagery evokes the atmosphere of GUESS's legendary campaigns while reinterpreting them through a modern, social-first lens. The result is a series of striking portraits that capture Ferragni's versatility, sophisticated yet spontaneous, confident yet effortlessly cool, mirroring the duality of both the collection and the women who wear it.

Rooted in the GUESS legacy, the Spring/Summer 2026 collection reimagines the American Dream through a modern, forward-looking perspective. Iconic brand elements are reinterpreted with new confidence, inspired by the bold spirit of the Texan cowboy and the allure of wide-open landscapes, transformed into a narrative of femininity, independence, and self-expression.

Standout pieces of the season include the return of the Bellflower Pants and the iconic bandage dress--symbols of sensuality, strength, and the unmistakable glamour woven into the GUESS DNA. Fresh silhouettes, elevated tailoring, and statement denim continue the brand's evolution from its West Coast roots to the pulse of contemporary runways.

At the heart of the collection is the Camden Bag, already Chiara Ferragni's new obsession and destined to become the "IT" accessory of Spring/Summer 2026. More than a handbag, the Camden bag embodies the essence of GUESS: bold, versatile, and timelessly chic. Its sculptured silhouette, luxurious texture, and refined detailing give it a presence that is both modern and enduring. Ferragni gravitated to the bag instantly, styling it across campaign looks like an extension of her own personal aesthetic. Whether paired with denim, tailored or evening silhouettes, the Camden Bag elevates every outfit with quiet confidence. For Ferragni, it has become the season's must-have piece, an accessory she describes as "the perfect blend of attitude, elegance, and everyday ease."

With more than a decade of influence that has reshaped the global fashion landscape, Chiara Ferragni continues to stand as a powerful voice for creativity, connection, and self-expression. Her entrepreneurial spirit and personal style have inspired millions around the world to embrace confidence in every form.

In the GUESS Spring/Summer 2026 campaign, Ferragni channels that same spirit of authenticity, with each look revealing a different facet of her identity--a celebration of the modern woman who defines her own path.

"It is a total honor for me to work with GUESS again almost 13 years after our first collaboration. This project was much more than a campaign: it came in a moment when I felt the need to start again, to tell my story as who I am today, a more aware and serene person. Working with an iconic brand like GUESS, which has made fashion history, made me feel welcomed and free to express all my facets. A heartfelt and well-deserved thank you goes to Paul Marciano, GUESS co-founder, for the support and trust he showed me at a delicate moment of my life. The experience on set was special, and I will always carry it with me," said Chiara Ferragni.

Celebrated for their cinematic storytelling and refined visual language, the Morelli Brothers bring narrative intimacy to the campaign, where Ferragni's natural energy, sensuality, and spontaneity meet the legendary appeal of GUESS imagery. By blending timeless heritage with the immediacy of today's social language, they capture a brand that honors its roots while speaking directly to a new generation that values both glamour and authenticity.

The GUESS Spring/Summer 2026 campaign will launch globally in February 2026 across print, digital, and social media platforms. The collection is available in GUESS stores worldwide and at guess.com.

