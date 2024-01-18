Gujarat Logistics Emerges As The National Winner In The 'Logistics Company Of The Year' At Leaders Of Tomorrow Awards

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], January 18: Gujarat Logistics, the leading Fleet freight operators at Gujarat's major seaports including Mundra port and Kandla port has been conferred with the prestigious recognition as the "Logistics Company of the Year" at the 11th ET Now Leaders of Tomorrow Awards 2023.

The award was presented at a grand ceremony at the Taj Palace Hotel, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, on January 12, 2023. Partners Deepak Thacker and Rajesh Madhvi had the honour of receiving the award from the Honourable Minister of Commerce and Industry, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Minister of Textiles, Government of India, and Leader of House Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal.

Speaking on the occasion, Deepak Thacker, Founders of Gujarat Logistics said, "It is a proud moment for us being named as National winner at Prestigious Leaders of Tomorrow Awards which reaffirms our commitment to providing the best service to our customers. It is dedicated to our employees whose efforts and hard work make this possible."

Piyush Goyal, the Honourable Minister of Commerce and Industry, delivered a keynote address on 'Innovation as a Catalyst for Growth' at the event, where he also felicitated the award winners. He expressed that the global community is eager to invest, innovate, and establish industries in India. In his speech, which followed the award distribution at the 11th Leaders of Tomorrow Awards, Goyal cited an example where a single fund house in the U.S. showed interest in investing $50 billion in India over a period of ten years.

The event saw an esteemed assembly of guests and speakers, including V. Vaidyanathan, MD & CEO of IDFC First Bank, Sanjiv Bikhchandani, CEO of Info Edge, D. Shivakumar, Ex CEO of PepsiCo, Ravi Saxena, CEO of Wonder chef, and many prominent industry leaders.

Esteemed jury members, such as Harsh Mariwala of Marico Ltd, Niranjan Hiranandani from the Hiranandani Group, and Arundhati Bhattacharya of Salesforce India, played a crucial role in the rigorous selection process. This process, audited by EY (Ernst & Young), evaluated nominees on various parameters like business model, risk management, impact and reach, and technological innovation.

This year's theme, "Innovate to Elevate," highlights the importance of innovation in reshaping the country's commercial landscape. Gujarat Logistics, through this award, reaffirms its commitment to providing exceptional logistics services and continuing to innovate and excel in the industry. The Leaders of Tomorrow Awards, in its 11th edition, plays a vital role in recognizing the contributions of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in India's economic growth.

Gujarat Logistics, having fleet of over 330 BSES compliant heavy goods vehicles, operating from major seaports including Mundra port and Kandla port, leading provider in the EXIM trucking and logistics solutions, GL has been setting benchmarks in service excellence and innovation, driving significant growth in the Indian logistics landscape.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)