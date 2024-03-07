Gujarat Prepares for Excellence in Mobility at the Surat International Auto Expo 2024

PRNewswire

Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 7: The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry and The Southern Gujarat Chamber Trade and Industries Development Center are organizing a four-day exhibition called the 'Surat International Auto Expo 2024', at the Surat International Exhibition and Convention Center in Sarsana, Surat, from March 15th to 18th. This expo will showcase the latest innovations and developments in the automotive industry. It's a great opportunity for industry professionals and enthusiasts, to explore new technologies and trends in the automotive sector.

Ramesh Vaghasiya, President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI), emphasized that Gujarat is rapidly establishing itself as a prominent hub for the automobile industry. These grand automotive showcases, featuring the latest products from the nation's leading auto manufacturers, underscore Gujarat's rising stature in the sector. The exhibition is being hailed as the largest of its kind in Western India.

Mehul Desai, Chairman of the Surat International Auto Expo 2024, expressed that the 'Surat International Auto Expo' consistently garners an enthusiastic response. This time, a vast array of national and international auto companies are participating. Renowned brands, such as Mini Cooper, Audi, Mercedes, BMW, Volvo, Jaguar Land Rover, Tata Motors, Toyota, Lexus, Nissan, Isuzu, KIA, Hyundai, Skoda, and Mahindra, are set to showcase their offerings. The four-wheeler segment boasts an impressive lineup.

In the two-wheeler segment, brands like BMW Motorrad, Triumph, Suzuki, TVS, Yamaha, Ather, Bajaj, Hero, and others, are participating in the Auto Expo. The two-wheeler brands are showcasing their latest offerings. Meanwhile, the commercial vehicle segment will feature participation from Tata, Eicher, and Ashok Leyland, and they will present their robust commercial vehicles. Additionally, in the ancillary segment, numerous national and international brands will participate, adding depth and variety to the exhibition.

Bijal Jariwala, All Exhibitions Chairman of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry, noted the invaluable support received from organizations, such as the All India Automobile Workshops Association, International Automobile Center of Excellence - Surat, Surat Car Accessories Association, and Surat and Tapi District Petroleum Dealers Association, which are notable supporters for organizing the 'Surat International Auto Expo 2024.'

Moreover, serving as official partners, Car and Bike, Marriott Hotel, U & I Resources Private Limited, Airlink, RK Infratel and Maitreya Chamber of Commerce have provided indispensable support as media, hospitality, digital marketing, WiFi, ISP, and health partners, respectively.

For information, visit www.autoexpo.sgcci.in

About SGCCI

The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry has been serving the industry of South Gujarat since 1940 with focus on promoting trade, commerce, and industry. With various initiatives, such as trade fairs, business networking events, training programs, and policy advocacy on business-related issues, SGCCI is fostering a behest for growth and excellence in business community. Surat's rise to prominence as the world's diamond-cutting centre and India's most prominent man-made textile industry, has put the city on the global map, empowering and facilitating business expansion across the world.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2356100/SGCCI_Auto_Expo_2024.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)