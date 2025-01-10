Gurmukh: The Eye Witness" - A KableOne Original to Premiere on 9th January 2025

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 10: KableOne: Home of Punjabi OTT platform, is excited to announce the premiere screening of its latest original film, "Gurmukh: The Eye Witness," at Bestech, Square Mall, Mohali. This highly-anticipated premiere event is scheduled for January 09, 2025, ahead of the film's digital release. The movie will be available in nine languages for streaming exclusively on KableOne starting January 24, 2025.

About the Film:

"Gurmukh: The Eye Witness" is a riveting thriller that delves into themes of justice, morality, and the power of an individual's testimony. The film promises to captivate audiences with its gripping narrative, powerful performances, and a storyline that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. Directed by Pali Bhupinder Singh and featuring an ensemble cast led by Kuljinder Singh Sidhu and Sara Gurpal, the film marks another milestone in KableOne's commitment to delivering high-quality, original content.

Premiere Event Highlights:

The premiere at Bestech Mohali will feature a red-carpet event attended by the film's cast, crew, and special guests from the entertainment industry. Media will get an exclusive first look at the movie and an engaging interaction with the creators and stars.

CEO's Comment:

Sharing his thoughts on the film and its premiere, Simranjit Singh Manchanda, CEO of KableOne, said, "Gurmukh: The Eye Witness is a testament to the impactful and meaningful stories we aim to bring to our audience. We are incredibly proud of this project and can't wait for viewers to experience it."

Streaming Details:

Mark your calendars! "Gurmukh: The Eye Witness" will be available in nine languages for streaming on KableOne starting January 24, 2025. Don't miss this gripping tale that is sure to become a fan favourite.

About KableOne:

KableOne is the Home of Punjabi OTT, a platform dedicated to bringing the best of Punjabi entertainment through blockbuster movies, webseries, originals and diverse content to audiences worldwide. With a growing library of films, series, and documentaries, KableOne aims to redefine entertainment by supporting bold storytelling and innovative creators.

https://youtu.be/TD0Y736t-kg?si=3FigZW9te3pJJrDO

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)