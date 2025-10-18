Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's AOL-SSRDP Partners with NHPC to Launch Integrated Border Area Development Centre in Jammu

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 18: In a landmark collaboration to uplift India's border communities, Art of Living's Sri Sri Rural Development Program Trust (AOL-SSRDP) and NHPC Limited have joined hands to establish an Integrated Border Area Development Centre (IBADC) in Suchetgarh, R.S. Pura, and Akhnoor.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Shri Prasana Prabhu, Chairman - Art of Living Social Projects (AOL-SSRDP & AOL-SSIAST), and Shri Anand Kumar Tembhare, General Manager - NHPC, in the presence of Shri Miren Kumar Verma, HOD (CSR), NHPC.

Once operational, the IBADC will serve as a comprehensive development hub, focusing on education, healthcare, livelihoods, wellness, sports, culture, and community capacity building. The initiative aims to improve quality of life and foster self-reliance in Jammu's border communities.

During the event, Shri Prasana Prabhu presented The Art of Living Social Projects compendium to Shri Uttam Lal, Director (Personnel), NHPC, highlighting nationwide impact across skill development, sustainable livelihoods, water pollution mitigation, natural farming, afforestation, renewable energy, Smart Schools, community well-being, and water conservation.

Sharing their thoughts on this milestone collaboration, the leaders emphasized collective action and sustainable transformation in India's border regions.

Shri Prasana Prabhu said, "This partnership with NHPC marks a pivotal step in holistic border area development. The IBADC will be a catalyst for positive change--strengthening education, healthcare, and livelihoods while nurturing self-reliance and well-being among border communities."

Shri Uttam Lal added, "NHPC is committed to inclusive and sustainable development. Partnering with AOL-SSRDP for the IBADC initiative reflects our shared vision of empowering communities in Jammu's border regions and fostering long-term socio-economic resilience."

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment by both organizations to advance inclusive growth and sustainable transformation in India's border regions.

Art of Living Social Projects (AOL-SSRDP & AOL-SSIAST)

Inspired by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the Art of Living Social Projects (through AOL-SSIAST and AOL-SSRDP) is transforming rural India and beyond.

Key Impact Highlights

- Skill Development & Livelihoods: 4.75 lakh youth trained through 147+ centres; 45+ ITIs upgraded; 25 Farmer Producer Organizations formed.

- Education & Health: 473+ Smart Schools benefiting 95,500+ children; 50+ Art of Living Medetel health diagnostic units operational nationwide.

- Rehabilitation & Community Development: 10,000+ inmates trained across 49 prisons; 665 border villages developed.

- Agriculture & Environment: 3 million farmers trained in natural farming; 100 million trees planted across 36 countries.

- Water Conservation: 1,05,000+ recharge structures built; 174+ billion litres of water conserved; benefiting over 3.45 crore people across 20,000 villages.

- Water Pollution Mitigation: 152 water bodies rejuvenated through JalShudhi, including temple ponds, drains, and major rivers.

- Waste Management & Sustainability: Pioneering zero-waste energy solutions converting waste to electricity; pollution reduction through Jagapawani.

